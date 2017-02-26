Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 2/25-2/26/2017

5) BWW Interview: Marc Kudisch Talks BILLIONS, Changing Landscape of Theatre and Television

by Matt Tamanini - February 26, 2017 Anyone familiar with the career of three-time Tony-nominee Marc Kudisch knows two things about him; 1) he is one of the most talented stage actors of his generation, and 2) he is as passionate as he is talented. Despite more than two decades of success on the New York stage, including 13 Broadway and seven Off-Broadway shows, countless readings, benefits, and concerts, and additional regional productions, the actor has been popping up on television much more frequently recently. Partly by choice, and partly because of the evolving landscapes of theatre and television, Kudisch has consciously made on-screen roles more a part of his plan in recent years, in fact, he begins an explosive Season 2 arc on Showtime's BILLIONS tonight as the new Axe Capital corporate therapist, Dr. Gus. BILLIONS airs on Sundays at 10p/9c. (more...)