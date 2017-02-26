Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 2/25-2/26/2017
1)
VIDEO: MOANA's Lin-Manuel Miranda & Auli'i Cravalho Perform on Oscars
by TV News Desk - February 26, 2017
Auli'i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda performed the Oscar-nominated song, 'How Far I'll Go,' written for Disney's MOANA by Miranda. This marks Miranda's debut on the Oscars stage. (more...)
2)
Lin-Manuel Miranda & Trio of Broadway Stars Preview IN THE HEIGHTS Tune at Hollywood Pre-Oscar Event
by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017
Page Six reports that the smash hit star has been enjoying pre-Oscar events in Hollywood (more...)
3)
VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Has Surprise Message for Lin-Manuel Miranda on Oscar Red Carpet
by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017
The cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash-hit HAMILTON, including Mandy Gonzalez, Alysha Deslorieux, Lexi Lawson and Taran Killam taped a special message to the Oscar-nominated playwright on tonight's red carpet. (more...)
4)
VIDEO: Justin Timberlake Kicks Off OSCARS with 'Can't Stop the Feeling'
by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017
The 89th Annual Academy Awards opened with a performance of 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' from songwriter Justin Timberlake. (more...)
5)
BWW Interview: Marc Kudisch Talks BILLIONS, Changing Landscape of Theatre and Television
by Matt Tamanini - February 26, 2017
Anyone familiar with the career of three-time Tony-nominee Marc Kudisch knows two things about him; 1) he is one of the most talented stage actors of his generation, and 2) he is as passionate as he is talented. Despite more than two decades of success on the New York stage, including 13 Broadway and seven Off-Broadway shows, countless readings, benefits, and concerts, and additional regional productions, the actor has been popping up on television much more frequently recently. Partly by choice, and partly because of the evolving landscapes of theatre and television, Kudisch has consciously made on-screen roles more a part of his plan in recent years, in fact, he begins an explosive Season 2 arc on Showtime's BILLIONS tonight as the new Axe Capital corporate therapist, Dr. Gus. BILLIONS airs on Sundays at 10p/9c. (more...)
6)
FENCES' Viola Davis Wins Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress
by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017
Viola Davis has won the Academy Award for Best supporting Actress for FENCES. The actress reprised her Tony Award winning performance as Rose in the big-screen adaptation of August Wilson's drama. (more...)
7)
Bill Paxton Passes Away Age 61 Following Complications from Surgery
by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017
NBC New York is reporting that actor Bill Paxton (TWISTER, TITANIC) has passed away following complications from surgery. He was 61. (more...)
8)
BWW Exclusive: Broadway, CHICAGO MED Fashion Maven, Patti Murin, is Live-Blogging the Oscars Red Carpet
by Patti Murin - February 26, 2017
It's that time of year again as the intense big screen awards season comes to an end this Sunday with the biggest party in Hollywood, the Academy Awards. For the second year in a row, BroadwayWorld's favorite fashion icon, Patti Murin, will be here chronicling all of the Red Carpet action. (more...)
9)
VIDEO: Seth Rogen Performs HAMILTON's 'Schuyler Sisters' on Oscars
by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017
Seth Rogen and Michael J. Fox took the stage to present at tonight's Academy Awards. During the appearance, Rogen had the opportunity to complete his bucket list by performing HAMILTON's 'The Schyyler Sisters' in front of the world. (more...)
10)
BWW Feature: Building FENCES - A Journey From Stage To Screen and the Legacy of August Wilson
by Jeffrey Walker - February 26, 2017
From the Broadway stage to the Pulitzer Prize, back to Broadway, and now as a film adaptation with four Oscar nominations, FENCES has riveted audiences for more than 30 years. The film, directed by and starring Denzel Washington, is nominated for Best Picture, with Washington and Viola Davis nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. The fourth nomination is for the drama's original playwright August Wilson for Best Adapted Screenplay. Wilson died in 2005. Wilson left behind an indelible legacy of dramatic work, having penned the ambitious American Century Cycle of ten plays focusing on the African-American experience in the 20th century. (more...)
11)
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Win Oscar for LA LA LAND's 'City of Stars'
by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017
The memorable original song 'City of Stars' from the musically themed film LA LA LAND has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song (more...)
12)
BroadwayWorld's Live 89th Academy Awards Live Blog
by Matt Tamanini - February 26, 2017
Tonight, BroadwayWorld's Senior TV and Film Critic, Matt Tamanini will be live blogging the 89th Academy Awards, so join him as ceremony gets underway at 8:30 p.m. EST. With movie-musical LA LA LAND and stage-to-screen adaptation FENCES nominated for Best Picture and playwrights Kenneth Lonergan, Tarell Alvin McCraney, and Robert Schenkkan with works nominated in the category as well, the ceremony is shaping up to be quite theatrical. (more...)
13)
Backstage with Richard Ridge: Broadway's Newest Stars, Michael Xavier & Siobhan Dillon, Talk Navigating SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Backstage With Richard Ridge - February 26, 2017
Two of Broadway's newest stars come straight from the West End, where they've been navigating the twisting, frenzied SUNSET BOULEVARD, which opened earlier this month at the Palace Theatre. Michael Xavier and Siobhan Dillon, who star opposite Glenn Close in her triumphant return to the musical, met with Richard Ridge to open up about their famous co-star, their relationship on stage, and so much more! (more...)
14)
Updating Live: The Nominees and Winners of the 89th Annual Academy Awards
by Matt Tamanini - February 26, 2017
The 89th Oscars is taking place tonight, Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network. BWW will be updating live! (more...)
15)
Razzie Awards Announce 'Winners' of Cinema's Worst of the Worst
by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017
The crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year's 37th Annual Razzie® Awards is expanding from 5 nominees to an unprecedented 6 contenders in each of its 9 Worst Achievement in Film categories. (more...)
16)
VIDEO: John Legend Performs Pasek & Paul's Oscar Nominated Songs from LA LA LAND
by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017
John Legend performed the Oscar nominated songs 'Audition (The Fools Who Dream)' and 'City of Stars,' from LA LA LAND, featuring music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Tony-nominated composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul #JohnLegend @benjpasek @heyitsjustin (more...)
17)
Photo Coverage: Kevin Kline and the PRESENT LAUGHTER Cast Get Ready for Broadway!
by Walter McBride - February 26, 2017
Present Laughter will play Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street) this spring for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. Directed by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, performances are set to begin Friday, March 10, 2017, ahead of a Wednesday, April 5th Opening Night, and will play through Sunday, July 2nd. (more...)
18)
Tickets On Sale Tomorrow for INDECENT at the Cort Theatre Box Office
by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2017
The Cort Theatre box office will open Monday, February 27 at noon for INDECENT, the newest work by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel (HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE), it was announced today by producersDaryl Roth, Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Cody Lassen. INDECENT begins previews Tuesday, April 4 and opens Tuesday, April 18 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues). (more...)
19)
Social: Broadway's Best and Brightest Sound Off on a Very Theatrical Oscars
by Matt Smith - February 26, 2017
Grab your popcorn and get those tweeting fingers ready! Oscar Night is officially upon us! As mentioned earlier, while Hollywood's annual toast to the best in film is not as 'full-on Broadway' as, say, that other awards show typically held in June, this year's ceremony is looking to be a more theatrical, thanks in no small part to the overwhelming success of a certain little-known film called LA LA LAND (and hey… don't a couple people involved in that film have a big Broadway hit on their hands as well? Hmmm…???) (more...)
20)
BWW's On This Day - February 26, 2017
by - February 26, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! (more...)