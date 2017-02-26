Oscar Coverage 2017
VIDEO: Seth Rogen Performs HAMILTON's 'Schuyler Sisters' on Oscars

Feb. 26, 2017  

Seth Rogen and Michael J. FOX took the stage to present an award at tonight's Academy Awards. During the appearance, Rogen took the opportunity to complete his bucket list by performing HAMILTON's "The Schyyler Sisters" in front of a global audience. Check out the clip (along with Lin-Manuel Miranda's reaction) below!

The 89th Academy Awards are airing live tonight from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and are being broadcast live on ABC. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hosts the event as it is broadcast in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Follow along all night as we keep you updated on all of the winners and the surprises from the ceremony. Check out BroadwayWorld's full Academy Award coverage HERE!



