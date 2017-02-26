Lin-Manuel Miranda & Trio of Broadway Stars Preview IN THE HEIGHTS Tune at Hollywood Pre-Oscar Event

Lin-Manuel Miranda continues his astounding success story over the last few months, winning multiple TONY AWARDS for his hit Broadway musical HAMILTON, filming the MARY POPPINS sequel in London, and picking up a nomination for Best Original Song for MOANA at this year's Academy Awards.

Page Six reports that the smash hit star has been enjoying pre-Oscar events in Hollywood including WME's party where he sang a piece from this year's award-winning film LA LA LAND.

In addition to his plethora of projects, Miranda is also working on a highly anticipated movie version of his Broadway show IN THE HEIGHTS. It is reported that on Saturday night at a Weinstein party, Miranda was joined by Cynthia Erivo, Chris Jackson and Corbin Bleu and previewed a song from the upcoming film.

Miranda is nominated for Best Original Song for "How Far I'll Go," written for "Moana." Auli'i Cravalho will join Miranda to perform at the ceremony. An actor, playwright and composer, Miranda is best known for creating and starring in the Broadway musicals "Hamilton" and "In the Heights." For his work, he has been recognized with a Primetime Emmy Award®, three Tony Awards®, two Grammy Awards® and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama ("Hamilton"). This marks Miranda's debut on the Oscars stage. Sixteen-year-old Cravalho made her film debut voicing the title character in "Moana."

