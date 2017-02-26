VIDEO: Justin Timberlake Kicks Off OSCARS with 'Can't Stop the Feeling'

The 89th Annual Academy Awards opened with a performance of "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from songwriter Justin Timberlake. The tune, which appears on the soundtrack to the animated film TROLLS, has received several awards and nominations, including an Academy Award nod for Best Original Song. Check out the opening below!

"Can't Stop the Feeling" won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, and was previously nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song. The single debuted atop the US Billboard Hot 100, opening with 379,000 downloads in its first week, marking Timberlake's fifth No. 1 single in the country, and making it the 26th song on the Hot 100 history to start at the summit of the chart. Additionally, it became the second song to spend its first 10 weeks atop the Digital Songs chart.

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" was the best-selling song of 2016 in the US with 2.49 million copies sold. For Apple Music it was the second most streamed and downloaded song of the year. The Official Charts Company from the UK named it Timberlake's biggest song in the country, for over 1 million units sold.

