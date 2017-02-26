Social: Broadway's Best and Brightest Sound Off on a Very Theatrical Oscars

Grab your popcorn and get those tweeting fingers ready! Oscar Night is officially upon us!

As mentioned earlier in the week, while Hollywood's annual toast to the best in film is not as "full-on Broadway" as, say, that other awards show typically held in June, this year's ceremony is looking to be a more theatrical, thanks in no small part to the overwhelming success of a certain little-known film called LA LA LAND (and hey... don't a couple of people involved in that film have a big Broadway hit on their hands as well? Hmmm...???)

Given this (not to mention the slew of nominated Broadway alumni, including, but not limited to, Denzel Washington, Michael Shannon, Viola Davis and Michelle Williams), there's no doubt Broadway's best and brightest will take to Twitter to show their support and comment on the action.

Now, we know that all you're looking for is love access to these tweets, and we here at BWW are proud to bring it all to you. That's right, once again, we'll take you flying off the ground (and into the Twitter-sphere!) with our annual real-time roundup of social media reactions from all of your favorite Main Stem stars!!

Want to know what encouraging words the DEAR EVAN HANSEN cast will tweet out to songwriters Pasek and Paul, or how far the HAMILTON cast will go to support their Oscar-nommed lyricist, Lin-Manuel? Itching to see if DISASTER!'s Max Crumm will Instagram a #tb photo of his Oscar-nominated childhood bestie Emma Stone? Or if Alan Cumming will start a Twitter war over dually praising both of his Oscar-nominated Sallys? Who will have what to say about late-night hot-shot Jimmy Kimmel's hosting job... and who will petition him, based on his performance, for the MC gig at the Tonys?! (Hey... it could happen!)

For the answers to these questions (possibly - I really don't know what they're going to say!) and to her celebs' thoughts on so much more. Join me LIVE right here, for all the fun, beginning around 8:00pm EST and continuing on through the end of the broadcast. (And in the meantime, post your comments below re: predictions, what you're looking forward to, Oscar/Broadway theatrical connections, trivia, and anything else you want to say!)

Have fun, and we'll see you back here at 8:00 for a lovely night of Oscar theatrical magic! Can't wait!

