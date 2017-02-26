Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Win Oscar for LA LA LAND's 'City of Stars'

The memorable original song "City of Stars" from the musically themed film LA LA LAND has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. The tune features music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Tony-nominated composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A CHRISTMAS STORY), whose new musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN is now running on Broadway. Listen to "City of Stars" below!

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are the Tony/Emmy-nominated songwriting team behind the Broadway musical A Christmas Story, The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Dogfight, (Lucille Lortel Award winner, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, London Evening Standard Awards nominations), James and The Giant Peach, and Edges. TV credits include Smash, Sesame Street and Johnny and the Sprites. Pasek and Paul created the song "Unlimited" for Old Navy's 2014 back-to-school campaign.

Current projects include: Dear Evan Hansen (Outer Critics Circle Award, Obie Award, Helen Hayes Award, Drama Desk Award) premiering December 2016 at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway; La La Land starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling (Lionsgate); The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman (FOX); Tom and Jerry Return to Oz (Warner Bros Animation); Trolls starring Anna Kendrick (Dreamworks Animation); Medusa (Sony Pictures Animation). Honors: Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre (American Academy of Arts and Letters); ASCAP Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award; Jonathan Larson Award. Both are graduates of the University of Michigan and members of the Dramatists Guild of America, Inc.

