Bill Paxton Passes Away Age 61 Following Complications from Surgery

NBC New York is reporting that actor Bill Paxton has passed away following COMPLICATIONS from surgery. He was 61.

Paxton is best known for his roles in Hollywood mega-hits TWISTER, APOLLO 13, ALIEN, and TITANIC.

In a statement to NBC News, Paxton's family said:

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to COMPLICATIONS from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

Paxton was currently starring in the CBS series TRAINING DAY, a crime thriller starring that begins 15 years after the events of the feature film, about a young, idealistic police officer who is tapped to go undercover in an elite squad of the LAPD where he partners with a morally ambiguous veteran detective. Katrina Law, Drew Van Acker, Lex Scott Davis, Julie Benz, Christina Vidal and Marianne Jean-Baptiste also star.

