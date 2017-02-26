VIDEO: MOANA's Lin-Manuel Miranda & Auli'i Cravalho Perform on Oscars

Auli'i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda performed the Oscar-nominated song, "How Far I'll Go," composed by Miranda for Disney's MOANA. This marks Miranda's debut on the Oscars stage. Watch the performance below!

An actor, playwright and composer, Miranda has been recognized with a Primetime Emmy Award, three Tony Awards, two GRAMMY AWARDS and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama ("Hamilton"). If Miranda wins the Oscar tonight, he will become the newest and youngest EGOT winner.

The talented star is currently filming MARY POPPINS for Disney, opposite Emily Blunt. Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the musical IN THE HEIGHTS. His written work for the show earned him numerous accolades, including the 2008 Tony Award for Best Original Score and the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Miranda's performance in the show's lead role of Usnavi earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. In 2016, Miranda received multiple TONY AWARDS for his work on HAMILTON. He is a 2015 recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award, and received the 2016 Edward KENNEDY Prize for Drama.

FULL VIDEO: Here's @Lin_Manuel and @auliicravalho performing on the #Oscars! pic.twitter.com/AcBAXcYKNs — Alan Henry (@AlanHenry) February 27, 2017



