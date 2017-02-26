VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Has Surprise Message for Lin-Manuel Miranda on Oscar Red Carpet

The cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash-hit HAMILTON, including Mandy Gonzalez, Alysha Deslorieux, Lexi Lawson, Jordan Fisher and Taran Killam taped a special message for the Oscar-nominated playwright on tonight's red carpet. The video included a mash-up of MOANA's "How Far I'll Go" and "You're Welcome" and HAMILTON's "My Shot" and "The Schuyler Sisters." Killam, the show's current King George III, jumps in for a brief cameo. Miranda became emotional following the video, responding, "I hate you for making me cry before the Oscars have even started. That was amazing. Thank you. Thank you for that. That's incredible." Check out the video below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda's original song "How Far I'll Go" featured in Disney's MOANA, is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. The win would make Miranda the newest and youngest EGOT winner, having previously won an Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award. "How Far I'll Go" appears twice in MOANA, first performed during the film by young star Auli'i Cravalho who voices the title character, and again during the end credits, performed by Alessia Cara. Miranda and Cravalho will perform the song live on tonight's show.

Miranda is currently filming MARY POPPINS for Disney, opposite Emily Blunt. He recently composed original music for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS.

