Razzie Awards Announce 'Winners' of Cinema's Worst of the Worst

The crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year's 37th Annual Razzie® Awards is expanding from 5 nominees to an unprecedented 6 contenders in each of its 9 Worst Achievement in Film categories. Leading this year's list of movie-misfires are the 15-years-too-late sequel Zoolander No. 2 and the WTF comic book battle-royale Batman v Superman. Each is up for both Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. Other Worst Picture nominees include Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt, Hillary's America and Independence Day: Resurgence. Acting contenders include Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Julia Roberts and Robert de Niro.



"Winners" of this year's tackiest Tinsel Town trophy were revealed on Saturday, February 25 - the now traditional day before the 89th Annual Giving Out of the Little Gold Naked Men. Voting Razzie Members (1,014 from 49 US States and 24 countries) selected contenders in 8 of our 9 categories. While Batman v Superman dominated in nominations, Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party came out the big winner.



This year's 'winners' follow below. For more, visit: razzies.com

*WINNERS BOLDED*



WORST PICTURE

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

"Dirty Grandpa"

"Gods of Egypt"

"Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

"Independence Day: Resurgence"

"Zoolander No. 2"



WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck / "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Gerard Butler / "Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen"

Henry Cavill / "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Robert de Niro / "Dirty Grandpa"

Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

Ben Stiller / "Zoolander No. 2"



WORST ACTRESS

Megan FOX / "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"

Tyler Perry / "BOO! A Medea Halloween"

Julia Roberts / "Mother's Day"

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

Naomi Watts / "Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In"

Shailene Woodley / "Divergent Series: Allegiant"



WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough / "Dirty Grandpa"

Kate Hudson / "Mother's Day"

Aubrey Plaza / "Dirty Grandpa"

Jane Seymour / "Fifty Shades of Black"

Sela Ward / "Independence Day: Resurgence"

Kristen Wiig / "Zoolander No. 2"



WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage / "Snowden"

Johnny Depp / "Alice Through the Looking Glass"

Will Ferrell / "Zoolander No. 2"

Jesse Eisenberg / "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Jared Leto / "Suicide Squad"

Owen Wilson / "Zoolander No. 2"



WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / "Gods of Egypt"

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / "Alice Through the Looking Glass"

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / "Collateral Beauty"

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / "BOO! A Medea Halloween"

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / "Zoolander No. 2"



WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

Roland Emmerich / "Independence Day: Resurgence"

Tyler Perry / "BOO! A Medea Halloween"

Alex Proyas / "Gods of Egypt"

Zack Snyder / "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Ben Stiller / "Zoolander No. 2"



WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

"Alice Through the Looking Glass"

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice"

"Fifty Shades of Black"

"Independence Day: Resurgence"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"

"Zoolander No. 2"



WORST SCREENPLAY

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

"Dirty Grandpa"

"Gods of Egypt"

"Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

"Independence Day: Resurgence"

"Suicide Squad"



RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Mel Gibson, for directing the Oscar-nominated "Hacksaw Ridge" after his 2014 Razzie nomination for Worst Supporting Actor



Source: Reuters on Twitter

The Razzies were created in 1980 as the comical counterpoint to Tinsel Town's annual glut of self-congratulatory awards by John Wilson, author of The Official Razzie Movie Guide and Everything I Know I Learned At The Movies. For more info on the awards or their history, visit The Official Razzie Website orIMDb.com, follow the Razzies on Facebook and Twitter, or visit the Youtube RazzieChannel.

