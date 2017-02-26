VIDEO: John Legend Performs Pasek & Paul's Oscar Nominated Songs from LA LA LAND

John Legend performed the Oscar nominated songs "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" and "City of Stars," from LA LA LAND, featuring music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Tony-nominated composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose new musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN is currently playing on Broadway. A singer-songwriter, musician and actor, Legend won an Oscar for the original song "Glory" from "Selma" (2014), an honor he shared with artist Common. Legend's many accolades also include 10 GRAMMY AWARDS and 28 nominations.

The memorable original song "City of Stars" won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are also the Tony/Emmy-nominated songwriting team behind the Broadway musical A Christmas Story, The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations). Other theater credits include Dogfight, (Lucille Lortel Award winner, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, London Evening Standard Awards nominations), James and The Giant Peach, and Edges. TV credits include Smash, Sesame Street and Johnny and the Sprites.

Pasek and Paul also received the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre (American Academy of Arts and Letters); ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award and Jonathan Larson Award. Both are graduates of the University of Michigan.

#Oscars: Watch @JohnLegend perform 'City of Stars' from 'La La Land.' pic.twitter.com/tcIksU16HC — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017



