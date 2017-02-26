BWW Exclusive: Broadway, CHICAGO MED Fashion Maven, Patti Murin, is Live-Blogging the Oscars Red Carpet

It's that time of year again as the intense big screen awards season comes to an end this Sunday with the biggest party in Hollywood, the Academy Awards. For the second year in a row, BroadwayWorld's favorite fashion icon, Patti Murin, will be here chronicling all of the Red Carpet action.

Anyone familiar with Patti's legendary BACHELOR/BACHELORETTE recaps or her epic #OneChicago live-tweets ( @PattiMurin ) knows that she will have plenty to say about the stars, what they are wearing, and the typically cringe-inducing questions they are forced to endure. And look at the pictures above, Patti knows fashion!

Murin is a star of stage and screen, having been seen on Broadway in XANADU and in the title role in the Original Broadway production of LYSISTRATA JONES, and on tour as Glinda in WICKED. She also currently plays pathologist Dr. Nina Shore on NBC's CHICAGO MED.

ABC's live Red Carpet coverage kicks off at 7:00pm ET, and Patti will be commenting on it all until the ceremony begins at 8:30pm. Who knows, if she's feeling feisty, she might even start sometime during the E! Network coverage, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

6:30 PM Fun fact: I've seen Sting at Flywheel. Funner fact: I'm taking a brief break to transport myself to my viewing location. BRB.

6:22 PM OH MY GOODNESS I AM IN LOVE WITH SUNNY PAWAR ALL OVER AGAIN THOSE SHOES!!!

6:20 PM Not sure who's doing the soundtrack for this broadcast, but the techno music is perhaps not a good match for the interview with the screenwriter of "Lion."

6:13 PM Between Ryan Seacrest asking good questions and Wolfgang Puck giving all of the leftover food to the homeless of LA, I'm really not used to feeling this good while watching the E! Red Carpet.

6:12 PM Is it a GlamBOX or a GlamBOT? Both creepy.

6:05 PM That exchange between Lin and Ryan Seacrest, with the song from the Hamilton cast and his shoutout to the tux shop in Yonkers where he's been getting his tux for high school....I have so many thoughts and feelings and they're all wonderful.

6:04 PM Lin's mom!!! THOSE GLOVES!!! Glorious!!!

5:55 PM "Loving" Ruth Negga in a red Valentino gown! See what I did there? How is no one else using that pun??

5:45 PM Now is a good time to admit that I didn't see a lot of these movies...

5:30 PM Lucas Hedges is an incredibly charming guy who shows us what it's like to still be genuinely excited to be talking to Ryan Seacrest.

5:25 PM By special request, this is what my pants look like. And my dog. Also, I couldn't make it rotate the right way so don't judge me.

5:20 PM Some fun people to follow on Twitter tonight: @MarcSnetiker, @Broadwaysted, @JarettSays, some guy named @Lin_Manuel.

5:00 PM Hi friends! Thank you so much for joining me as I live blog the 2017 Oscars red carpet arrivals! I'm starting off watching the E! network, and around 7 PM I will switch to ABC and hopefully still have a couple of brain cells left. Also, please note that I am currently wearing leggings with walruses on them and a tragically oversized sweatshirt that says "Puppies Make Me Happy," so take that into consideration as I comment on the fashions and interviews of our favorite actors, actresses, writers, directors, etc. #Unqualified Here we go!

