BroadwayWorld's Live 89th Academy Awards Live Blog

Tonight, BroadwayWorld's Senior TV and Film Critic, Matt Tamanini will be live blogging the 89th Academy Awards, so join him as ceremony gets underway at 8:30 p.m. EST. With movie-musical LA LA LAND and stage-to-screen adaptation FENCES nominated for Best Picture and playwrights Kenneth Lonergan, Tarell Alvin McCraney, and Robert Schenkkan with works nominated in the category as well, the ceremony is shaping up to be quite theatrical, not to mention the slew of Broadway alums nominated in acting music categories.

Before the ceremony gets started, if you are looking to finish filling out your Oscars pool, let Matt and the BroadwayWorld panel of experts and stars of stage and screen Donna Lynne Champlin, David Fynn, Patti Murin, and Caesar Samayoa help you out with their predictions ! Be sure to visit BWW for live coverage of the 2017 Academy Awards, with a theatrical slant HERE !

Ok, you've seen our picks, now who've you got? Let me know on Twitter @BWWMatt . You can listen to me on BroadwayRadio or on BroadwayWorld's pop culture podcast Some Like it Pop .

Related Articles