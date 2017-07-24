This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 7/24/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/24/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Internships: Intern / Production Assistant

Posted On: 7/24/2017

Tilted Windmills is a busy production company founded by Broadway veteran David Carpenter and two-time Tony Award winner John Arthur Pinckard. We are currently represented Off Broadway by PUFFS: Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic, now in its new home at New World Stages; however, we have projects in every stage of the production cycle, from packaging star-driven shows for Broadway, to developing new titles in workshop and out-of-town productions, to f... (more)

Posted On: 7/22/2017

John photography inc are currently looking for good looking Male and Female for our first magazines, catalogues, billboards, posters. Pay ranges $600 -$1000 for the modelling assignments . No experience necessary, No height restrictions,Age 18-50, You do not need to have experience but you have to be a confident person. You'll be trained by our team in how to pose, to change different emotions and work on a runway or in front of the camera.send your name,location ,age and photocard to john... (more)

Posted On: 7/17/2017

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION: The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is an industry-wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally-friendlier practices. ... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

Our vibrant and growing company seeks a General Manager to nurture the next phase of our growth. Over 26 years, Target Margin Theater (TMT) has become known as a leader in adventurous theatrical experimentation in downtown New York City. We recently moved into a new home, a 7,400 square-foot raw industrial space in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and have begun planning our next phase of production, artistic nurturing, and outreach. Real experience in arts administration is essential, whether in the work... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

About Two River Theater Over the last 24 years, Two River Theater has been committed to creating great American theater by developing and producing work by some of the country’s leading artists. We are proud to be viewed as a vital cultural resource in the community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Through 10 theatrical productions each year (including world premieres, musicals, classics and theater for young audience productions) and 50+ annual events happening around Monmouth County, we work hard t... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

Job Description This position creates strategy driven marketing plans for Two River Theater’s institutional programs and revenue generators including, but not limited to subscription sales, group sales, venue rentals, education programs and fundraising campaigns and events. This is a full-time position within the marketing department, and reports to Two River Theater’s Director of Marketing. About Two River Theater Over the last 24 years, Two River Theater has been committed to creat... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s Development Apprentice, reporting to the Director of Development, is responsible for day-to-day operational support, ensuring seamless operation of activities, mailings, communications, and business functions within the department. In addition, he/she will be responsible for oversight of a broad series of cultivation, solicitation and stewardship programs, particularly Annual Fund and Membership, to inform and engage existing donors and prospects, encourage s... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

Syracuse Stage is accepting resumes for a Costume Shop Cutter/Draper. Responsible for patterning and cutting assigned costumes for Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University Drama Department. Overseeing First Hand and Stitchers. Also responsible for supervising fittings on assigned costumes. Candidates should have supervisory experience and good people skills. Candidates must be able to manage time well and work effectively with student and professionals in a fast paced environment. Send cover lette... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

Syracuse Stage seeks Development Manager for year-round full-time position, with primary responsibility for grants management (proposals, reports, research for new opportunities) and events (major fundraisers, opening night dinners, etc.). Reports to Director of Development as part of a three-person team, in support of the artistic, education, and community engagement work of the theatre. Will work on all elements of fundraising and in collaboration with staff across the organization. Essenti... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

MARKETING MANAGER (Marketing/Communications) Theatre Bay Area, one of the largest regional performing arts service organizations in the nation, is restructuring its marketing team to comprise of two (2) new full-time, salaried Marketing Manager positions with benefits: one with a focus on communications and marketing TBA’s programs; and the other focusing on advertising and audience development. Both positions will operate as a team to promote and market Theatre Bay Area, will work closely on... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

MARKETING MANAGER (Advertising/Audience Development) Theatre Bay Area, one of the largest regional performing arts service organizations in the nation, is restructuring its marketing team to comprise of two (2) new full-time, salaried Marketing Manager positions with benefits: one with a focus on communications and marketing TBA’s programs; and the other focusing on advertising and audience development. Both positions will operate as a team to promote and market Theatre Bay Area, will work c... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT) is looking for an assistant to help with logistics, scheduling, and student affairs at the PIT Comedy School. This is a part-time position, reporting directly to the School’s management team. Duties will include, but are not limited to: General assistance to the Director of Classes Help manage student affairs and enrollment Correspondence with students and potential students via phone and email Posting classes to the PIT’s website using the PIT’s CRM... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

The PIT (Peoples Improv Theater) seeks part-time graphic designers to handle in-house marketing requests for the PIT and it’s affiliate businesses. Ability to quickly create effective digital and print content is a must. Ideally looking for a candidate who also has an eye for broader branding strategy; in addition to steadily creating promotional content, the PIT produces several festivals throughout the year each with its own unique design identity. Requirements: Strong working knowledge of... (more)

Posted On: 7/13/2017

We are holding an open call audition for SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque 2018 Tour! When: Tuesday, August 1st, 2017! Where: IDA HOLLYWOOD 6755 Hollywood Blvd Unit 200 Los Angeles, CA 90028 United States Time: 10 AM sharp! (Please do not be late) Age Requirement: 18+ Only What to bring: -Headshot -Performance resume What to wear: - Comfortable dance shoes and Burlesque attire We can't wait to meet you all! XO SuicideGirls... (more)

Posted On: 7/7/2017

Script consultant needed to polish a musical script. Whisper Productions is looking for a Librettist to consult on the script to an original musical, “Angels On Broadway,” by Jenifer Whisper. The show is based on the life of Jenifer and her innate gift for channeling new songs from legendary composers and legendary Hollywood stars from the Other side, whom she refers to as her "Stars Above ". Summary of Show: Daring young mother of seven reaches out beyond the norm of her day and is ... (more)

Posted On: 7/6/2017

SEEKING VOCAL COACH AND CHOREOGRAPHER for Upcoming Mainstage production of (Harken – A Game of Phones). These are well-paid positions proportional to experience. Usually, each show would require one day per week of rehearsal for about 8 weeks, and entail the teaching of children and some adults the songs of the show. (Generally Saturdays) Harken show dates are first and second weekend in November (3rd, 4th, 5th) At the Dennis Flyer Theater in Camden County College. (200 College Dr, Blackwood, N... (more)

Posted On: 7/3/2017

POSITION TITLE: Production Stage Supervisor (Alternate titles – Crew Head, Stage Crew Lead, Crew Chief, Deck Chief, Stage Supervisor, Stage Operations Manager) REPORTS TO: Director of Production START DATE: Immediately POSITION: full-time salary with benefits package (Summer releases may be available) FUNCTION: • Provide leadership in the safe and efficient operation of all backstage activities and crew for Skylight Music Theatre (SMT) productions and events housed in the Broadway Th... (more)

Posted On: 7/3/2017

REPORTS TO: Lighting and Sound Supervisor POSITION: Seasonal, hourly with consistent forecasted work schedule. (Summer releases typically offered) SEASONAL DATES: ~ September 11, 2017 – April 29, 2018 FUNCTION: • Provide for the lighting, sound and electrical needs for Skylight Music Theatre (SMT) productions and events housed in the Broadway Theatre Center (BTC). ensuring safety, timeliness, and efficiency in implementation. • Assist the Lighting and Sound Supervisor in implementing... (more)

Posted On: 7/3/2017

REPORTS TO: Director of Production START DATE: Immediately POSITION: full-time salary with benefits package (Summer releases may be available) FUNCTION: • The Lighting & Sound Supervisor is responsible for the on-time planning and installation of the lighting, sound, video, and projected designs as presented by the designers for Skylight Music Theatre's (SMT) and Broadway Theatre Center (BTC) productions, functions, and events. RESPONSIBILITES: • Work with the Production Director as... (more)

Posted On: 7/3/2017

REPORTS TO: Lighting & Sound Supervisor POSITION: Seasonal, hourly with consistent forecasted work schedule. (Summer releases typically offered) SEASONAL DATES: ~ September 11, 2017 – June 10, 2018 FUNCTION: • To provide skilled workmanship as a sound technician and engineer/operator for the sound needs of Skylight Music Theatre's (SMT) and Broadway Theatre Center (BTC) productions, functions, and events • Assist the Lighting and Sound Supervisor in implementing and maintaining the ad... (more)

Posted On: 7/3/2017

FUNCTION • Provide skilled workmanship for the scenic and stage elements needed for Skylight Music Theatre's productions and functions, and Broadway Theatre Center events. Supervise carpentry staff and over-hire as directed by the Technical Director. The Lead Carpenter’s work on the shop floor and on stage at the theatre will serve as a model, exemplifying expected standards of quality and safety. RESPONSIBILITIES 1. Perform scenic construction duties as assigned by the Technical Directo... (more)

Posted On: 7/3/2017

FUNCTION • Provide skilled workmanship for the scenic and stage elements needed for Skylight Music Theatre's productions and functions, and Broadway Theatre Center events. RESPONSIBILITIES 1. Perform scenic construction duties as assigned by the Technical Director or Master Carpenter. Construct or adapt from stock all scenic elements for each production and ensure the safe and timely completion, installation, and strike of all scenic elements. 2. Compliance with safety procedures and poli... (more)

Posted On: 7/2/2017

Musical Script Needs Finishing! Looking for a talented and efficient bookwriter-lyricist to write the second half of a script. My bookwriter-lyricist partner did amazing work on the first half, but couldn't finish. I'm offering a $500 incentive to be paid on completion, as well as of course credit as co-lyricist-librettist (sharing the credit with the previous writer) as per usual contractual rules. Again, the script is roughly half-written, although the existing lyrics need polishing.... (more)

Posted On: 6/30/2017

Position Available: Immediately Salary: Commensurate with experience and degree Application Deadline: Remains open until position is filled Forward resumes to Anita Thomas, Executive Director at athomas@carolyndorfman.dance Job Description - The Company manager reports directly to the Artistic Director Carolyn Dorfman, but is supervised by the Executive Director when in the office. Majority of responsibilities support the artistic/performance/education /touring work of the dance company... (more)

Posted On: 6/28/2017

TEAM Accounting and Finance OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts and education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center Campus. LCPA presents over 350 performances annually throughout our different performance series including American Songbook, Great Performers, Live from Lincoln Center, Lincoln Center Festival... (more)

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

From This Author