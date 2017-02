This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 2/27/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/27/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Part Time Jobs: Seeking Catering & Event Staff Talent

Posted On: 2/27/2017

Olivier Cheng Catering and Events is a luxury brand catering and events company in New York City. We strive to bring innovation and fine-dining restaurant-quality food to catered events; it is a benchmark of our brand and mission. Our clients include the leading fashion houses and private clients in New York and beyond. We are seeking those interested in working in Catering & Events as Front of House Servers, Bartenders, Coat check, etc! We encourage those within creative fields to apply, as ... (more)

Posted On: 2/26/2017

Historic NY Concert Hall is looking to fill Assistant House Manager position. Must have at least 2+ years management/supervisory experience. Concert hall or theatre experience a plus. Must be available for very flexible "on and off" scheduling. Must have or be able to obtain the NYFD FO3 Fire Guard license. Must be friendly with excellent customer service skills, be energetic, enthusiastic, level headed, and be a rapid problem finder and solver. Duties will include assisting Management with supe... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Heading into its 26th season the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival is a professional theatre company on the campus of DeSales University in the Lehigh Valley, 90 minutes from NYC and 60 minutes from Philly. The Festival uses both the 473 seat mainstage and the 187 seat black box at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Each summer, PSF produces a season of Shakespeare alongside other classics, musical theatre, and children’s theatre. The Festival is an Equal Opportunity Emplo... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts and education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center Campus. LCPA presents over 350 performances annually throughout our different performance series including American Songbook, Great Performers, Live from Lincoln Center, Lincoln Center Festival, Mostly Mozart, Midsummer Night Swing, Lincol... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

The Shakespeare Theatre Company seeks a Production Assistant (PA) to join our busy Stage Management team for the 2017-2018 season. The PA will assist the Assistant Stage Manager in the daily running of rehearsals and performances. Responsibilities will include: liaising with Production departments, prepping the rehearsal hall for daily needs, maintaining office inventory and ordering supplies as needed, maintaining and running sound cues in rehearsal hall, and generating and maintaining stage ma... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Job Start Date: Immediately Job End Date: Open-ended SEEKING: Executive Assistant/Office Manager RESPONSIBILITIES: Executive Assistant/Office Manager is responsible for answering phones and fielding inquiries from local and national media, data base updates and maintenance, outreach, general office support, etc. REQUIREMENTS: Candidates should be seeking entry-level employment and have an interest in theatrical publicity/marketing and production WHEN: The position ... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Dates/Hours: 15-20 hours from March 1-June 16, 2017, in New York, NY; June 16-September 3, 2017, Full Time, 40 hours, in Edgartown, MA Location: New York, NY and Edgartown, MA. On-site housing provided in Edgartown, MA at Vineyard Arts Project. General Position Summary: We are seeking a positive, self-starting, intelligent and hard-working part-time employee to join our small and passionate team in running Vineyard Arts Project. Experience with company management, finance a... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Job Description: Marketing Associate Mama Foundation for the Arts in Harlem has a new opening for a part-time Marketing Associate position to strategize and implement new marketing and outreach efforts. · Lead contact in promotional efforts for upcoming productions and special performances · Day-to-day marketing support with media campaigns, special outreach, mailings, social media. · Press Release creation/distribution · Work with col... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Spring forward with our weekend Alexander class! Alexander Technique for Everyday The Alexander Technique teaches people of all disciplines to release habitual tension for an experience of more freedom, poise, and presence. In this 4-week class, you'll discover how your body is designed to move, breathe, sound, and emote, and how to use these essential physical skills to calm your nerves, improve your posture, and find your voice. The first hour of class will be dedicated to exercises ... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

PAN ASIAN REPERTORY THEATRE, the premiere Asian American Theatre company on the East Coast in its 40th Milestone Season, seeks qualified candidates for new part-time Marketing/Outreach Coordinator position to work with Artistic Producing Director and Communications Associate to focus on outreach and follow-up with the general theatre-going public, new diverse and ethnic community groups, special interest groups, and schools to attend performances. The candidate will also build on existing relati... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Opening Act is an arts education non-profit that brings free after-school theater programming to NYC’s most under-resourced high schools. Founded in 2000 by actors and educators, Opening Act gives high school students opportunities – through theater – to develop leadership, commitment, confidence, and community. We are seeking highly motivated, skilled, unpaid Administrative Intern for the 2017 Summer Semester. Interns will have the opportunity to learn first-hand the ins and outs of an art... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

New York Theatre Workshop, an award-winning Off-Broadway theatre company, seeks an intern for their Production Department. We seek passionate and motivated college students, graduate students or recent graduates interested in careers in arts administration. We are looking for self-directed candidates who are interested in learning from theatre professionals and contributing to a vibrant downtown community of artists. The internship runs from March through June. Interns must be available a... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Live In Theater (LIT) seeks an immediate, part-time sales manager for its cutting edge, interactive, immersive, experiences in New York City and internationally. The sales manager will harness our notoriety and the inertia of our established clientele (including Goldman Sachs, the Yankees, Apple, Google and Columbia University to name only a few) to increase already growing sales. The position will require booking and managing events, harvesting existing relationships for repeat sales an... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

The General Management Intern will assist the General Manager in finance and budget management, box office settlements and reconciliations, drafting contracts for artists and productions, company management duties including hospitality arrangements and comp/house seat coordination, café inventory and reconciliations, general operations, and other administrative tasks as needed. Upcoming productions include the annual CULTUREMART FESTIVAL of works in progress, the world premiere of CASABLANCABOX,... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

HERE – the downtown performance venue that supports the work of artists at all stages in their careers through commissions, development and fully produced works – and Beth Morrison Projects - producer of cutting-edge opera-theatre/contemporary music works - are jointly seeking a Development Manager for year-round part-time work on PROTOTYPE: Opera/Theatre/Now, the highly acclaimed contemporary opera-theatre and music-theatre festival, approaching its sixth season in January 2018. Applicants shou... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

The Kingfisher Theater is looking to hire a co-producer/director (or combo of two people) to help mount a production of our original work, The Devil, the Witch, and the Blacksmith by Amy Canfield and Kevin Dedes, based on the short story by Nikolai Gogol. We are currently in talks with a space in (Manhattan) New York and would like to produce a run for the month of January 2018. The show itself is a satirical farce about a small Ukrainian village on (Ukrainian) Christmas Eve. The style is ... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

AfterWork Theater is a non-profit organization that enriches the everyday lives of adults by creating the opportunity to participate in theatrical experiences that promote fun, community, and creative self-expression. No audition required. As we ramp up for the coming year, we are seeking a boatload of creative team members to join our team in leading a variety of programs including fully-staged musicals, musical revues, weekly classes and more. All of our programs meet on nights and weekend... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Audience Services Representatives Roundabout Theatre Company, New York’s leading not-for-profit theatre seeks energetic, articulate, dependable and outgoing individuals for full-time Audience Services Representative positions. Audience Services Representatives provide best-in-class customer care in Roundabout’s high-volume Call Center. This position is expected to field inbound purchases and customer service calls expertly, solicit donations, process ticket orders and respond to customer c... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

So you joined the gym. Always a good thing. But let’s face it, Hot Yoga, Bootcamp and Spin classes are just not getting you through your dance auditions. You know you need to go to dance class but at $20 a pop you just can’t take enough dance classes to make a difference. And maybe you’re a little scared. So how does this sound? For just $23 a week (with a 2 month enrollment) qualified performers can take unlimited dance classes in a comprehensive syllabus driven dance program. ... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

General Description: We are seeking to hire actors to support in our training of school leaders in developing skills in communication and personnel management. We are looking for actors to portray actors that reflect our diverse teacher population. Actors would be given scenarios and would role play performance conversations with school leaders. Duties: - Prepare and portray a staff member based on scenarios and feedback given from manager. - Interact in-character with school lea... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL, America’s longest-running international dance festival, seeks organized, experienced, energetic Associate Production Manager. Responsibilities include advancing with touring companies, oversight of all technical equipment within theatre, and collaborative supervision of interns. Undergraduate or graduate degree preferred, or 4 years of related experience; rigging experience also preferred. Full-time and seasonal from May 1, 2017 through September 3, 2017, include... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL, America’s longest-running, international dance festival seeks organized, experienced, energetic Sound & Video Supervisor. Responsibilities include coordination of audio and video resources related to the production of festival performances and events, managing coordination of artists’ requirements and festival resources, oversight of configuration of audio systems throughout the campus, and collaborative supervision of 9 Production Interns. Undergraduate or gradua... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Position Summary: The Theater Merchandise Royalty Manager will report to the EVP of Finance at the Araca Group. Duties will include making royalty calculations and payments, auditing and recording venue settlements from merchandise operations; and tracking and recording royalties and profit distributions from producing and licensing operations. The Royalty Manager will work closely with Araca’s producing and merchandising partners in theater and other entertainment industries. ... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Curran, a newly renovated and historic 1600-seat live performance venue seeks full- and part-time interns for the spring and summer to join our team. Built in 1922, the Curran has housed some of the biggest productions in theater history and has maintained a reputation as one of the premier live entertainment venues in North America. Under the curation of eight-time Tony Award-winner Carole Shorenstein Hays, the Curran’s goal is to create a new kind of artistic hub in San Francisco—one tha... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Roundabout Theatre Company seeks Staff Ushers for the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The schedule will consist of 8 performances a week, Tuesday through Sunday (including Wed, Sat and Sun matinees). Applicants must be available to work all shifts, including the Wednesday matinee. Candidates must have excellent interpersonal and customer service skills, a neat appearance and an ability to work in a fast paced environment. We require previous experience working in theatre or other performing ar... (more)

