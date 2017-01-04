TBT Podcast: Go Behind the Scenes of HAMILTON on 'Half Hour Call with Chris King'

This #TBT episode of "Half Hour Call with Chris King," we talk about the process of learning multiple parts in, Hamilton and the 50 songs that they had to learn as well.

We also talk about what each of them learned from working with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Big thanks to these four extremely talented people, Karla Garcia, Kamille Upshaw, David Guzman, and Roddy Kennedy!

About Half Hour Call with Chris King

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in WICKED on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!

