2017 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Songs of the Season- Belt Your Face Off to Our 2017 Tonys Playlist!

Jun. 9, 2017  

Need the ultimate Broadway playlist for your Tonys party? We've got you covered.

Celebrate the songs of the season, whether they be advice from Dolly, letters from Evan, or laments from Pierre. From Whizzer to Wonka, Islanders to Dreamers, Vietnam to Punxsutawney, and everything in between... your Broadway belt-session awaits!

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Broadway's Got You Babe: Cher Bio-Musical to Land on Broadway in 2018
  • Jessica Grove, Jennifer Cody, Jason Graae, Zonya Love and More Complete 2017 Music Circus Season Casting
  • Sara Bareilles, Glenn Close, Sutton Foster, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More to Appear at 71st Annual Tony Awards
  • Breaking: Who Will Perform at the 2017 Tony Awards? List Announced!
  • PHOTOS: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda in MARY POPPINS RETURNS + More Details Revealed!
  • Photo Flash: First Look at the Broadway-Bound ROMAN HOLIDAY!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com