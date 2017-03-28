Save $30 on Tickets toÂ Roundabout's Critically-Acclaimed IF I FORGET

Click Here for More Articles on IF IT FORGET

Critics' Pick! "Passionate and provoking." -Alexis Soloski, The New York Times

"This is the play of the season so far. I won't soon forget it." -Jeremy Gerard, Deadline



"Superbly acted, impeccably directed and engrossing from first minute to last...this play rings with stunning emotional truth." -Frank Scheck, The Hollywood Reporter

From Steven Levenson, acclaimed writer of Dear Evan Hansen and Roundabout's The Language of Trees, comes If I Forget, a sharply funny, unflinchingly honest new play about the stories we choose to believe, the compromises we can't avoid and the hurt only our nearest and dearest can inflict.

In the final months before 9/11, liberal Jewish studies professor Michael Fischer has reunited with his two sisters to celebrate their father's 75th birthday. Each deeply invested in their own version of family history, the siblings clash over everything from Michael's controversial scholarly work to the mounting pressures of caring for an ailing parent. As destructive secrets and long-held resentments bubble to the surface, the three negotiate-with biting humor and razor-sharp insight-how much of the past they're willing to sacrifice for a chance at a new beginning. If I Forget tells a powerful tale of a family and a culture at odds with itself. Featuring Larry Bryggman, Maria Dizzia, Tasha Lawrence, Jeremy Shamos, Seth Michael Steinberg, Kate Walsh, and Gary Wilmes.

