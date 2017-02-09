Hamilton
Photo Coverage: Students Head to HAMILTON for January #EduHam Matinee!

Feb. 9, 2017  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Students attend The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student matinee performance of 'Hamilton' at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 2/8/2017 in New York City.

Andrew Chappelle with student performers Photo Coverage: Students Head to HAMILTON for January #EduHam Matinee!
Andrew Chappelle with student performers Photo Coverage: Students Head to HAMILTON for January #EduHam Matinee!
Hamilton Stage
Andrew Chappelle

Andrew Chappelle

Andrew Chappelle

Andrew Chappelle

Andrew Chappelle, JorDan Fisher, Eliza Ohman, Neil Haskell and J. Quinton Johnson

JorDan Fisher

Neil Haskell

Neil Haskell

Neil Haskell

Eliza Ohman

Eliza Ohman

Eliza Ohman

JorDan Fisher

JorDan Fisher

JorDan Fisher

J. Quinton Johnson

J. Quinton Johnson

J. Quinton Johnson

Andrew Chappelle

Andrew Chappelle, JorDan Fisher, Taran Killam and Neil Haskell

JorDan Fisher

Neil Haskell

Taran Killam

JorDan Fisher, Taran Killam and Neil Haskell

Andrew Chappelle

JorDan Fisher, Taran Killam and Neil Haskell

Eliza Ohman and J. Quinton Johnson

Taran Killam

JorDan Fisher

JorDan Fisher

J. Quinton Johnson

Andrew Chappelle, JorDan Fisher, Taran Killam, Neil Haskell, Eliza Ohman and J. Quinton Johnson

Eliza Ohman

Neil Haskell

Eliza Ohman

Neil Haskell

Taran Killam

Andrew Chappelle

Andrew Chappelle, JorDan Fisher, Taran Killam, Neil Haskell, Eliza Ohman and J. Quinton Johnson

Taran Killam

Neil Haskell

J. Quinton Johnson

Neil Haskell

Eliza Ohman

JorDan Fisher, Taran Killam and Neil Haskell

Taran Killam

Andrew Chappelle, JorDan Fisher, Eliza Ohman, Neil Haskell and J. Quinton Johnson

