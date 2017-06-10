Photo Coverage: Meet the 2017 Tony Nominees - GREAT COMET's Lucas Steele

On May 3, the 2017 Tony nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will continue bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month, but for now, check out photos of Best Performance by and Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical nominee for Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812- Lucas Steele, as captured by Walter McBride!

Steele's Broadway credits include: The Threepenny Opera with Alan Cumming and Cyndi Lauper. Off-Broadway: he has originated numerous roles in varied productions including Myths and Hymns (Prospect Theater Company), the Drama Desk nominated productions of The Kid (The New Group) and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Ars Nova, Kazino) for which he won the Lucille Lortel Award for his portrayal of Anatole Kuragin. Television/Film: "Dangerous Liaisons" (pilot) and Photo Op. For more information visit www.LucasSteele.com.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

For the full list of nominees, click here!

