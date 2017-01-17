SIGNIFICANT OTHER
Click Here for More Articles on SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast and Creative Team of SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Broadway!

Jan. 17, 2017  

Significant Other will begin previews at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.) on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14th, and will officially open Thursday, March 2nd. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there to bring you photos from the special day!

Meet Jordan Berman. He's single. And he has a date with a co-worker to see a documentary about the Franco-Prussian war. At least, he thinks it's a date. Significant Other follows Jordan and his three closest friends as they navigate love, friendship and New York in the twenty-something years.

The Broadway debut of author Joshua Harmon will be complemented by the Broadway debut of rising young director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement. Reprising their roles, following the sold out run at the Roundabout Theater Company, are Gideon Glick (currently starring in LCT's, The Harvest), Oscar and Tony nominee Barbara Barrie, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg, Lindsay Mendez and Luke Smith. New to the company for the Broadway run is Rebecca Naomi Jones.

Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Kevin Thomas Garcia

Kevin Thomas Garcia Kevin is a New York based photographer specializing in Headshots, Production Stills, Live Performance, Concerts and Events. His studio is located in Hell's Kitchen, right (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Sarah Ruhl Honored with Steinberg Playwright Award
  • Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters & More Celebrate SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at New York City Center Gala
  • EXCLUSIVE Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Photo Coverage: The Stars Realign at the Annual Tonys After Party with DKC/O&M
  • Photo Coverage: SHE LOVES ME & THE COLOR PURPLE Casts Celebrate Tony Night!
  • Photo Coverage: It Must Be Nice... The HAMILTON Cast Celebrates 11 Tony Wins!