Photo Coverage: Marilyn Maye with Billy Stritch Start The New Year On A Great Note

Jan. 2, 2017  

It may not have been Times Square, but 22nd street was the place to be for a celebration as Marilyn created the greatest New Years party ever. You just don't attend a Marilyn Maye performance, you live it, feel it, and it embeds itself in your musical soul forever. We don't know what's going to happen this year, but seeing Billy Stritch & Marilyn perform started it off in a wonderfully optimistic way. They re-create the excitement on Jan 5,6,7,11,12,13,& 14 at the Metropolitan Room

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Marilyn Maye

Billy Stritch & Marilyn Maye

Billy Stritch & Marilyn Maye

David Rubin & Mark Sendroff

Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff, Catherine Adler, Chuck Steffan

Stephen Sorokoff, Catherine Adler, Chuck Steffan

The Metropolitan Room

Marilyn Maye & Billy Stritch

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye & Dom Simpson, Book of Mormon

Josh Prince, Choreographer Beautiful, Shrek & Marilyn Maye

Eda Sorokoff & Elizabeth Aspenlieder, Shakespeare & Co.

Marilyn Maye

Eda Sorokoff, Billy Stritch, Elizabeth Aspenlieder

Eda Sorokoff & Catherine Adler

