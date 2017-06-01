Photo Coverage: GROUNDHOG DAY's Andy Karl Becomes Broadway Royalty with a New Portrait at Sardi's!

Just yesterday, the cast of the Tony-nominated Groundhog Day gathered at Sardi's to celebrate their (also Tony-nominated) leading man, Andy Karl. Karl joins the ranks of Broadway royalty with a brand new portrait for the walls. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the special day below!

Winner of the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Groundhog Day, Andy was recently seen on the NBC series "Law & Order: SVU" as Sergeant Mike Dodds. Karl has also won the Outer Critics Circle Award and has been nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League Awards for his starring role opposite Kristin Chenoweth in the Broadway revival of On the Twentieth Century. For his critically acclaimed performance as Rocky Balboa in the Broadway musical Rocky, Karl was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards. Other Broadway credits include the revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Jersey Boys, Wicked, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer and Saturday Night Fever. Off-Broadway/NYC credits include Chita Rivera: NOWADAYS at Carnegie Hall, Annie Get Your Gun (City Center), Altar Boyz (OCC Award), Slut and Saturday Night. His film and television credits include "Forever," "And So It Goes," "Joyful Noise," and "Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods."

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

