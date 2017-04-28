Photo Coverage: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Company Celebrates Opening Night!

The Broadway premiere of Lucas Hnath's new play, A Doll's House, Part 2 just opened last night at Broadway's John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), and BroadwayWorld was there to catch up with the company after the curtain came down!

Directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold, this wildly inventive new American play that picks up after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes boasts an all-star cast that features three-time Emmy Award-winner Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



