Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominees- What It All Means for the 2017 Tony Awards!
Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, today announced the nominees for the 2016-17 season.
What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Outer Critics Circle usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?
Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Outer Critics Circle nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (discounting off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past ten years. Check out the chances that this year's OCC nominees have at a Tony nod below!
|Year
|
|Percentage
|2016
|51 of 84
|61%
|2015
|59 of 87
|68%
|2014
|66 of 89
|74%
|2013
|63 of 88
|72%
|2012
|50 of 72
|69%
|2011
|52 of 82
|63%
|2010
|47 of 75
|62%
|2009
|48 of 87
|55%
|2008
|44 of 72
|61%
|2007
|50 of 74
|68%
