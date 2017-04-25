Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominees- What It All Means for the 2017 Tony Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, today announced the nominees for the 2016-17 season.

What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Outer Critics Circle usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?

Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Outer Critics Circle nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (discounting off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past ten years. Check out the chances that this year's OCC nominees have at a Tony nod below!

Year Eligible OCC Nominees That

Earned Tony Nominations Percentage 2016 51 of 84 61% 2015 59 of 87 68% 2014 66 of 89 74% 2013 63 of 88 72% 2012 50 of 72 69% 2011 52 of 82 63% 2010 47 of 75 62% 2009 48 of 87 55% 2008 44 of 72 61% 2007 50 of 74 68%

