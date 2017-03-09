Official: Long May He Reign! Brian d'Arcy James Will Rejoin HAMILTON in April

It's official! The musical Hamilton's very first King George III, three-time Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James, returns to the role for a limited engagement on Broadway starting April 14, it has been announced by Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller. Mr. James created the role of King George when Hamilton debuted at The Public Theater in 2015.

Brian d'Arcy James was the first in a distinguished line of actors to portRay George III in Hamilton in the New York production. Hamilton opened on Broadway with Jonathan Groff in the role, followed by Andrew Rannells, Rory O'Malley and Taran Killam. Killam will play his final performance on April 13.

James was awarded the 2016 SAG Award, Critics Choice Award, Gotham Award and the Independent Spirit's Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble for his portrayal of Matt Carroll, one of the four critical members of the Boston Globe's Spotlight team opposite Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams in the 2016 Best Picture Oscar winning film Spotlight. He is a celebrated stage actor who has received three TONY nominations for his work on Broadway: Nick Bottom in the hit musical SOMETHING ROTTEN, Shrek in SHREK THE MUSICAL, and Sidney Falco in SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS. Additional Broadway credits include: the role of Banquo opposite Ethan Hawke in the Lincoln Center production of MACBETH, starring alongside Laura Linney, Christina Ricci and Eric Bogosian in the hit play TIME STANDS STILL, and starring in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical NEXT TO NORMAL. Television fans know him most noticeably for his roles on NBC's "Smash," Showtime's "The Big C," and the award-winning HBO movie Game Change. He also appeared in the 2015 film Sisters with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. He has multiple projects in the works including Netflix's new TV show, "13 Reasons Why," and the feature films Felt, Molly's Game, Song of Back and Neck, 1922 and Trouble.

Brian d'Arcy James is represented by Gersh and Thruline.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

