Morning Update: The Shows Must Go On (For Now)! Broadway Takes On Winter Storm Niko

Bundle up, New York! Winter Storm Niko is here, and we're likely to be left with lots of snow, ice, and chaos in his wake.

So far (as of 10am Thursday), there are no cancellations for any Broadway or off-Broadway shows (for Thurssday or beyond), but stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for regular updates!

On the cancelation of Broadway shows due to inclement weather, the Broadway League's Charlotte St. Martin told BroadwayWorld: "Our goal is to remain open no matter what- until it's no longer safe for the cast, the crew and theatre-goers to attend a Broadway show. 60-70% of our theatre-goers are from outside New York City, and many of which are already in town when these storms hit. We do everything we can to get the shows on."

TDF has announced: "Snow or no snow, all 4 of TDF's TKTS Booths (Times Square, South Street Seaport, Downtown Brooklyn and the new (indoor) Lincoln Center Booth will be open for their regular hours today. For more information and shows available check the TKTS app or go to tdf.org/tktslive. If your office is closed or you're off from school and you're feeling a bit homebound, there are likely to be a lot of tickets available for tonight's shows."

Telecharge is already offering exchanges for Thursday performances:

The show must go on, but you can exchange for most 2/9 shows in advance. Visit https://t.co/7lE4cG7jSc on a desktop or call 800-543-4835. - Telecharge (@Telecharge) February 8, 2017

From the National Weather Service (5:34am EST):

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING

-Snow Accumulations...10 to 14 inches.

-Locations...New York City, Southern Connecticut, the Lower Hudson Valley and Northeastern New Jersey.

-Hazard type...Heavy snow.

-Timing...Today.

-Impacts...Hazardous/dangerous travel due to snow covered roads and poor visibilities. Blowing and drifting snow is likely. Local power outages with downed trees and power lines possible.

-Winds...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

-Visibilities...one quarter mile or less at times.

-Temperatures...Falling into the 20s.

A Winter Storm Warning for Heavy Snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel...keep an extra flashlight...food... and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The current Broadway schedule is as follows. Check back for updates!

Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia

Related Articles