Maxamoo Interviews BLIND SPOT's Pedro de Leon and Zulema Clares in Dual Language Interviews

Jose speaks to Pedro de León who is making his Repertorio Español debut in Blind Spot as an undocumented immigrant who joins the Marines in order to become an American citizen. Pedro speaks about his origins, working in two languages and some of his unique skills.

Jose speaks to Zulema Clares one of Repertorio Español's key players now starring in Blind Spot where she plays the mother of an undocumented immigrant who joins the Marines in order to become an American citizen. We spoke to Zulema about her training, why she wanted to become an actress and how she became part of Repertorio. Interview with Zulema Clares of 'Blind Spot' - En Español

