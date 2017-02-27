Lease Dispute Forces BANDSTAND to Relocate Rehearsal Space

Forbes reports that the new musical Bandstand has been forced to move to a new rehearsal location. The producers of the show sued Manhattan Ballroom Dance for breach of contract after the studio rescinded their rental agreement one month before the start of rehearsals. The studio then refused to return the $37,920 in deposits.

In November of 2016, Bandstand agreed to lease the venue for its rehearsal period. The contract split the rental price into two payments and required that there be "no cancellations of refunds" after January 20. However, on January 17, after the musical had paid almost the full rental fee, the venue cancelled the contract and ignored the producers demands of the return of their deposits.

Bandstand has since found another place to rehearse and is still scheduled to begin performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 13.

Read the original article on Forbes.com.

Bandstand brings the swing-fueled, against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski and his band of mismatched fellow vets brilliantly to the stage.

When a national contest to find America's next music sensation offers a chance at fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his boys into fighting shape. Teaming up with a beautiful young war widow as their singer, and playing for every voiceless underdog in a world that has left them behind, they will risk everything to redefine the meaning of victory and sing truth to power.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), starring two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde), Broadway sensation Corey Cott (Newsies), and Tony winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), and featuring an explosive original score, Bandstand is a truly American celebration of the men and women whose personal bravery defined a nation.

Related Articles