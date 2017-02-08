Javier Munoz Named Mentor for Rosie's Theater Kids' PASSING IT ON Event

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Rosie's Theater Kids has announced Hamilton's Javier Muñoz as mentor for their "Passing It On" event this spring.

Along with Muñoz, the evening will feature performances by Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful), Adrienne Warren (Shuffle Along), and Rosie's Theater Kids. Additional mentors include BD Wong and Chase Brock.*

This year's event will honor the Rosie's Theater Kids Junior Board and the dedicated work its members do on behalf of Rosie's Theater Kids. On the board are Elizabeth Clinard (Chair), Faisal Al-Juburi, Rachel Hadley, Tim Harrington, Matthew Naclerio, Brendan Ranson-Walsh, Alyson Roy and Erika Santillana.

The event is slated for Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 7:00 PM at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues). VIP reception to follow. Tickets will be available starting February 27, 2017, through the box office at the Kaye Playhouse.

*additional performers TBA, and performers subject to change

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

