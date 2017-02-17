Houston Will Be in the Room Where It Happens When HAMILTON Arrives at TUTS in 2018

Houston will officially play host to the Founding Fathers this season!

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has announced Hamilton as a "Special Engagement" rounding out the full 2017-18 Season by Special Arrangement with BBVA Compass Broadway at the Hobby Center.

"It is truly exciting to have the opportunity to offer Hamilton to TUTS subscribers as part of the upcoming season. Certainly it will be the centerpiece of a season that is already rich in theatrical diversity, excitement and tremendous energy. Our audiences will be lucky to enjoy American classics both old and new throughout this incredible season, and have the joy of taking a wide array of theatrical journeys that will thrill and satisfy them throughout the year," said Sheldon Epps, Artistic Advisor for Theatre Under The Stars.

As previously announced, the full 2017-18 Season that includes Hamilton is only available through a six-show Season Subscription. Full six-show Season Subscriptions are ONLY available through Friday, March 31, 2017.

It is important to note that Season Subscriptions sold after March 31st will NOT include Hamilton. Beginning on Saturday, April 1st, 2017 five-show Season Subscriptions and Pick Four packages will be available.

TUTS is beyond thrilled to be able to offer Hamilton to some of our most loyal supporters - our subscribers - as part of an already unique and diverse mix of programming in our 2017-2018 Season. Building upon the artistic and critical success of our 2016-2017 Season, we are confident we have productions and opportunities for engagement that will appeal to the entire Houston community," said Hillary Hart, Executive Director for Theatre Under The Stars.

As previously announced, the 2017-18 Season will kick off in October with the Theatre Under The Stars presentation of The 5th Avenue Theatre and the Shakespeare Theatre Company's production of THE SECRET GARDEN as part of the show's road to Broadway.

This season will also mark the return of noteworthy directors to the TUTS stage. Linda Goodrich, who directed MARY POPPINS during the 2015-16 Season, will be directing SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT in December. Nick DeGruccio, who directed TUTS' critically acclaimed production of IN THE HEIGHTS last September, will be putting a fresh spin on the classic musical GUYS + DOLLS.

THE 2017-18 SEASON:

Theatre Under The Stars presents

The 5th Avenue Theatre / Shakespeare Theatre Company Production of

THE SECRET GARDEN - October 10 - 22, 2017

Music by Lucy Simon

Book & Lyrics by Marsha Norman

Based on the Novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Directed by David Armstrong

Theatre Under The Stars presents The 5th Avenue Theatre and Shakespeare Theatre Company Production of THE SECRET GARDEN, a story of great love and great loss, great sadness and great joy, and a perfect story for the whole family.

Based on the 1911 novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett, THE SECRET GARDEN tells the story of Mary Lennox, a young English girl born and raised in the British Raj. She loses both of her parents when she is 10 years old during a cholera outbreak and she is sent off to England to live with an uncle and a cousin whom she's never met. The musical's script and lyrics are by Marsha Norman, with music by Lucy Simon. It premiered on Broadway in 1991 and ran for 709 performances. This dark and mysterious gothic thriller brings to exuberant life a saga of deception, grief, jealousy, love and ultimately, rebirth.

TUTS has the honor of participating in this pre-Broadway co-production of the Tony-Award-winning musical. The collaboration may include other regional theatres prior to an intended Broadway transfer. This production, which just broke box office records in Washington D.C., will include revisions to the book and score made by 5th Ave. Theatre's Artistic Director, David Armstrong and the original creative team.

A hauntingly beautiful musical, THE SECRET GARDEN has been called "smart and sensitive" and "blessedly grownup" with "a yearning magical pulse" by the Washington Post. The fantastical tale features stunning sets and costumes, a gorgeous score and rich, lush storytelling.

"Secret Garden, The" is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT - December 6 - 24, 2017

Music & Lyrics by Various Artists

Book by Kris Lythgoe

Directed by Linda Goodrich

Choreography by Spencer Liff

The familiar story of Sleeping Beauty gets mixed up with contemporary pop culture creating a holiday treat. SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT is a modern twist on the classic fairy tale, set to a contemporary score featuring the music of Aloe Blacc, Blondie, Bruno Mars, Jessie J, John Legend, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, LMFAO, Pharrell Williams and Survivor. Director Linda Goodrich is returning to TUTS after directing the production of MARY POPPINS here in 2016.

Audiences can expect many different interactive elements from this one-of-a-kind production including boo'ing the evil villain, cheering for the heroes and partying down to the pop songs everyone knows and loves! Families will be singing along and dancing in the aisles with this fun and uplifting soundtrack of hits.

Presented in collaboration with Lythgoe Family Panto, SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT is visually beautiful, great fun, irreverent and will be tailored to incorporate local celebrities, Houston landmarks and Brand Integration.

Beyond the performance itself, TUTS promises a truly immersive holiday destination for the whole family. In addition to theatre tickets a wide variety of enhanced experiences will be offered ranging from complimentary to VIP add-on packages.

SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT is based on the European fairy tale where a Princess named Aurora has a curse put on her by an evil fairy Carabosse. By her 18th birthday, Aurora will prick her finger on a spindle and fall asleep for 100 years. The Royal Family live under protection from Silly Billy and Nanny Tickle, but Aurora does prick her finger and falls asleep for 100 years. A handsome Prince saves the day by defeating the wicked fairy and giving Aurora a true love kiss. Broadway and TV stars perform in this interactive musical fairy tale with comedy, magic and pop music sure to delight children of all ages!

MEMPHIS - February 20 - March 4, 2018

Music & Lyrics by David Bryan

Lyrics & Book by Joe DiPietro

Based on a Concept by George W. George

WINNER of FOUR 2010 TONY AWARDS including BEST MUSICAL!

From the underground dance clubs of 1950s Memphis, Tennessee, comes the Tony Award winning musical that bursts off the stage with explosive dancing, irresistible songs and a thrilling tale of fame and forbidden love.

Inspired by actual events, MEMPHIS is about a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a black club singer who is ready for her big break. Come along on their incredible journey to the ends of the airwaves - filled with laughter, soaring emotion and roof-raising rock 'n' roll. Winner of four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical, MEMPHIS features a Tony-winning book by Joe DiPietro (I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE and ALL SHOOK UP) and a Tony-winning original score with music by Bon Jovi founding member David Bryan.

MEMPHIS was highly celebrated during its successful Broadway run, on National Tour, and helped pioneer the industry as one of the first shows available for streaming on BroadwayHD.com. While highly entertaining and evocative (with its R&B based score, evoking popular songs from the 50's and 60's), it also has a strong political message that comes from its era, but certainly speaks strongly to contemporary audiences in resonant and relevant ways, which give it perhaps an even greater appeal than when originally produced.

"MEMPHIS" is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036 (886)378-9758 www.theatricalrights.com.

BRIGHT STAR - March 13 - 25, 2018

Music, Book, and Story by Steve Martin

Music, Lyrics, and Story by Edie Brickell

Directed on Broadway by Walter Bobbie

2016 OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARD WINNING & 2016 TONY AWARD-NOMINATED BEST MUSICAL

From Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning Steve Martin and Grammy Award-winning Edie Brickell comes BRIGHT STAR, the five-time Tony-nominated, new Broadway musical that The New York Times called "a shining achievement." Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and inspired by a real event, this original musical tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. BRIGHT STAR - as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful - is "Broadway's most beautiful show" (WABC).

HAMILTON - May 1-13, 2018

By Special Arrangement with BBVA Compass Broadway at the Hobby Center

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

For information on Hamilton, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusicaland www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.

GUYS + DOLLS - June 12 - 24, 2018

Music & Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Directed by Nick DeGruccio

After recently igniting Houston with IN THE HEIGHTS, director Nick DeGruccio returns to TUTS with a dynamic and modern reimagining of the beloved classic, GUYS + DOLLS!

Travel back to a time when gangsters and gamblers ruled the underworld of New York City. This classic musical with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, based on some of the short stories by Damon Runyon premiered on Broadway in 1950, and the following year won five Tony Awards in every category in which it was nominated, including Best Musical. The show has had several Broadway and London revivals, as well as a 1955 film adaptation starring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra and Vivian Blaine.

Always entertaining, GUYS + DOLLS will keep you laughing with its cast of colorful characters.

"Guys and Dolls" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

For additional information and to purchase 2017-18 Season Subscriptions, visit www.TUTS.com or contact the Theatre Under The Stars Box Office by phone 713-558-TUTS (8887) or email boxoffice@tuts.com.

Theatre Under The Stars invites you to become a member of our Patron Clubs to help enhance your theatre experience! In addition to maintaining your Premium Seating each season, our club members receive a variety of benefits and unforgettable experiences at each level. Plus, your support as a member helps further the TUTS mission to positively impact the community beyond the stage.

For more information about club membership, visit TUTS.com/CLUBS or contact the TUTS VIP Team at 713.558.8855 or vip@tuts.com.

Theatre Under The Stars is commitment to providing free, accessible theatre to those who might not otherwise have the capacity to attend, and is making the pledge to donate 25,000 theatre tickets to deserving groups within the Houston community. We partner with: www.VetTix.com to provide thousands of complimentary tickets to active service and veterans, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Houston, the YMCA of Houston, and many more. To find out how you can get involved, contact Evan Camp by email: evan@tuts.com.

In addition to our current Student and Senior Rush policy, we are thrilled to announce TUTS TODAY, a new Digital Lottery for the 2017-18 Season. Once launched, the program will allow users to view daily offers, enter to the rush lottery, and be notified when they've won.

Further details, including a launch date, will be announced soon. Email tutstoday@tuts.com to be the first to learn new information, and for an invitation to participate in the beta test.

Visit www.TUTS.com/tickets/subscriptions for full details. Hamilton is separate from other five shows and subject to special restrictions, limitations, terms and conditions as lined out below.

**Due to the anticipated demand for Hamilton, some special rules and restrictions will apply.

- Exchanges will be available for a limited timeframe - more information to follow.

- Your Hamilton tickets will be mailed separately from your other show tickets, and will not arrive until approximately one month prior to performance.

- TUTS is not able offer additional tickets outside of your subscription.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.tuts.com. Theatre Under The Stars is Houston's leading Musical Theatre since 1968, with a focus on education and community engagement. TUTS is a 501c3 Non Profit Organization that relies on the generous support of our donors to deliver first-rate theatre experiences.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

