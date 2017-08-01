Hottest Articles on BWW 7/25/2017 - 8/1/2017

6) BWW Review: Nettles and Cameron Lead an Exuberant MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl

by Michael Quintos - July 29, 2017 Arguably one of musical theater's more enjoyable jukebox musicals, the crowd-pleasing, ABBA-centric musical MAMMA MIA! aims to entertain its audience, all while trying to provide a much more interesting way to experience the ubiquitous pop catalog of one of the most successful pop music groups of the previous century. That is certainly the feeling you get from the brand new, all-star concert iteration now at the Hollywood Bowl through Sunday, July 30. Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, this year's annual celebrity stunt-casted summer musical is a joyfully bubbly production, bursting with silliness, sass, and even a little heart. And most significant of all, the production's assembled big-name cast are all pretty terrific in their respective roles, and a select few even stepped up with some amazing vocal performances throughout that will keep you enchanted from song to song. (more...)