Hottest Articles on BWW 7/25/2017 - 8/1/2017
Playwright, Director and Actor Sam Shepard Passes Away at 73
by BWW News Desk - July 31, 2017
BroadwayWorld has just learned that playwright, actor, author, screenwriter, and director Sam Shepard has passed away. He was 73 years old. (more...)
Mandy Patinkin Withdraws From Broadway's GREAT COMET Following Casting Controversy
by Alan Henry - July 28, 2017
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin will make his long-awaited return to Broadway in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, starring as 'Pierre' from August 15 - September 3 only. Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan, currently playing the role, will play his final performance as 'Pierre' on August 13. (more...)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Reboot In the Works at Warner Bros; Josh Gad & Rebel Wilson to Star?
by Caryn Robbins - July 28, 2017
Today, a new report suggests that Warner Bros is hoping PITCH PERFECT's REBEL Wilson and BOOK OF MORMON's Josh Gad will sign on to star in the lead roles of Audrey and Seymour. (more...)
Sunday Update: THE GREAT COMET's Azudi Onyejekwe Addresses Casting Controversy
by BWW News Desk - July 30, 2017
On social media, cast member Azudi Onyejekwe has weighed in with his take on the situation and it's a must-read. (more...)
Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell to Play 'The Plastics' in Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS Musical; Cast Announced!
by BWW News Desk - July 27, 2017
Producers Lorne Michaels and Stuart Thompson have announced casting for the world premiere of the Broadway-bound new musical Mean Girls with a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the Paramount Pictures film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs. (more...)
BWW Review: Nettles and Cameron Lead an Exuberant MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl
by Michael Quintos - July 29, 2017
Arguably one of musical theater's more enjoyable jukebox musicals, the crowd-pleasing, ABBA-centric musical MAMMA MIA! aims to entertain its audience, all while trying to provide a much more interesting way to experience the ubiquitous pop catalog of one of the most successful pop music groups of the previous century. That is certainly the feeling you get from the brand new, all-star concert iteration now at the Hollywood Bowl through Sunday, July 30. Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, this year's annual celebrity stunt-casted summer musical is a joyfully bubbly production, bursting with silliness, sass, and even a little heart. And most significant of all, the production's assembled big-name cast are all pretty terrific in their respective roles, and a select few even stepped up with some amazing vocal performances throughout that will keep you enchanted from song to song. (more...)
What About Oak? GREAT COMET Producer Explains Okieriete Onaodowan's Exit
by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2017
So what happened to Oak? Producer Howard Kagan explains: 'This continues our show's remarkable history of having great actors and singers see the show as audience members, only to tell us they are inspired to join the cast! Whenever possible we will accommodate them as we did here with Mandy and his Homeland TV schedule. Oak, who was scheduled to appear as Pierre for this period graciously agreed to make room for Mandy, and we sincerely hope that Oak will return to us in the fall or winter. He is a terrific Pierre.' (more...)
Dave Malloy Reveals GREAT COMET Was 'On Brink of Closing' and Apologizes for 'Racial Optics'
by Alan Henry - July 28, 2017
Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan Opens Up About GREAT COMET Exit - 'I Will Not Be Returning'
by BWW News Desk - July 28, 2017
VIDEO: 'L-G-B-T' James Corden Opens Show with Musical Number Celebrating Transgender Troops
by TV News Desk - July 27, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, host James Corden opened the show with a musical response to President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender people from the military. (more...)
Brendon Urie Will No Longer Stage Door Following Broadway Performances
by Alan Henry - July 31, 2017
The Kinky Boots stage door has naturally been attracting large numbers of Panic! fans throughout Urie's time in the show and Urie has been signing after all performances, but he will no longer stage door following an incident which occurred over the weekend. (more...)
Regional Roundup 7/28: WEST SIDE STORY at the Lyric Theatre, MAMMA MIA! at The Gateway, and SOMETHING ROTTEN in Kansas City!
by BWW Special Coverage - July 28, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature West Side Story, Mamma Mia!, Something Rotten, and More! (more...)
Mandy Patinkin to Return to Broadway as 'Pierre' in THE GREAT COMET
by BWW News Desk - July 26, 2017
Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin will make his long-awaited return to Broadway in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, starring as 'Pierre' from August 15 - September 3 only. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Readers Respond to THE GREAT COMET Casting Controversy
by BWW News Desk - July 28, 2017
The New York Times has reported that following public outcry, Broadway legend Mandy Patinkin has withdrawn from his scheduled run in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. (more...)
Producers of WONDERLAND Cancel Wolverhampton Performances and Remaining Tour Dates
by BWW News Desk - July 28, 2017
The musical production of WONDERLAND due to take place at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre next week has unfortunately been cancelled with immediate effect. The remaining tour dates at theatres in Richmond and Bournemouth have also been cancelled. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Readers Respond to KINKY BOOTS Stage Door Incidents with Brendon Urie
by BWW News Desk - July 31, 2017
VIDEO: Broadway's Mario Cantone Debuts as Anthony Scaramucci on THE PRESIDENT SHOW
by TV News Desk - July 28, 2017
Last night, Mario Cantone appeared as the newly appointed White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci in the hit Comedy Central series THE PRESIDENT SHOW. Check out the video below! (more...)
Photo Flash: First Look at Jennifer Nettles, Dove Cameron, Corbin Bleu and More in MAMMA MIA! at The Hollywood Bowl
by BWW News Desk - July 31, 2017
The Hollywood Bowl's weekend production of Mamma Mia! starred Corbin Bleu as Sky, Dove Cameron as Sophie, Jamie Camil as Sam, Tisha Campbell Martin as Tanya, Lea DeLaria as Rosie, Hamish Linklater as Harry, Jennifer Nettles as Donna, and Steven Weber as Bill. Mamma Mia! was directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall and conducted by David Holcenberg. BroadwayWorld has photos of the cast in action below! (more...)
Dayton Family Performs Fully Staged Backyard Production of Peter Pan
by BWW News Desk - July 27, 2017
Fox9 Dayton reports that married couple Lori and Greg Bunce have been staging backyard musicals for 10 years. What originally began as a fun family activity has evolved into Bunce Backyard Productions. This year's selection, Peter Pan, features a full orchestra, rigging for flying, and a new venue in a friend's backyard. (more...)
VIDEO: Anna and Elsa and Olaf and More! Go Inside Rehearsal for Broadway-Bound FROZEN!
by Stage Tube - July 31, 2017
Disney's new Broadway musical Frozen releases the first sneak peek at the production, with interviews with the creative team behind the musical and footage from inside the rehearsal room. We're taking you behind the scenes below! (more...)