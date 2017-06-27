Hottest Articles on BWW 6/20/2017 - 6/27/2017

18) Review Roundup: ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION World Premiere in Seattle

by Review Roundups - June 20, 2017 This summer, two of the quirkiest and most endearing best friends in pop culture will make their musical theater debut at The 5th Avenue Theatre in the World Premiere production of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, running June 8-July 2, 2017. Based on the 1997 cult hit film, Romy and Michele will star Cortney Wolfson, who previously starred in Kinky Boots on Broadway, as Romy and Stephanie Renee Wall, who starred as Elsa in Disney's Frozen Live, as Michele alongside a sensational cast of locally and nationally acclaimed actors. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the duo in costume below! (more...)