Hottest Articles on BWW 6/20/2017 - 6/27/2017
1)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 6/22 - MATILDA, OKLAHOMA, and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - June 23, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature MATILDA, OKLAHOMA, CHICAGO, and more!
2)
Update: Broadway League Threatens Lawsuits Against Campaigning Casting Directors
by BWW News Desk - June 21, 2017
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, Broadway might be celebrating a successful season, but casting directors still are not pleased with their standing in the theatre community. After weeks of campaigning for healthcare and other benefits, The Teamsters Local 817 has reportedly received threatening letters from the Broadway League. The union just released the following statement:
3)
No '1984' After 2004: Broadway Production Announces Age Restriction
by BWW News Desk - June 21, 2017
Producers Sonia Friedman and Scott Rudin announced today that the Broadway Premiere of the new stage adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian novel, 1984, will implement, effective immediately, an Age Restriction Policy: No theatergoers born after 2004 will be admitted to 1984. Audience members must be age 13 years or older in order to enter the Hudson Theatre. For tickets and info, visithttp://www.revisedtruth.com/.
4)
Photo Coverage: Glenn Close Takes Final Curtain Call as SUNSET BOULEVARD Closes on Broadway
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy - June 25, 2017
Three-time Tony Award-winner Glenn Close took her final bow today as 'Norma Desmond' in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning masterpiece, Sunset Boulevard and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the revival's end.
5)
Will Lin-Manuel Miranda Take His Shot in London HAMILTON?
by BWW News Desk - June 22, 2017
Baz Bamigboye of the UK Daily Mail has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda has expressed a willingness to step back into the shoes of founding father, Alexander Hamilton, for the London run of his smash-hit musical.
6)
Will CHESS Make A Move to Broadway in 2018?
by BWW News Desk - June 20, 2017
Chess might make a move back to Broadway! According to a recent interview with Whatsonstage, creator Tim Rice is hard at work on a revised version of the original 1986 show. 'We've got a new team in who helped to restructure the storyline and it seemed to work really well as a tabletop production, but the plan is to bring it to Broadway late next year,' says Rice.
7)
Exclusive: Lesli Margherita, Elena Shaddow, Ruth Gottschall and More Set For Bucks County Playhouse GUYS AND DOLLS
by Alan Henry - June 26, 2017
BroadwayWorld has exclusively learned that Elena Shaddow (The Bridges of Madison County), Lesli Margherita (Olivier Award Winner for Matilda), Lenny Wolpe (The Drowsy Chaperone), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), and Ruth Gottschall (Mary Poppins) will take to the stage in Buck County Playhouse's GUYS AND DOLLS.
8)
BWW TV: It's a 'World of Pure Imagination' Inside Rehearsals for the 2017 Jimmy Awards!
by BroadwayWorld TV - June 26, 2017
The ninth annual JIMMY AWARDS will be held tonight, June 26th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. 74 high school students from across America will compete for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. BroadwayWorld stopped by rehearsals today and is excited to bring you footage from the studio and interviews with the students and their mentors!
9)
Angela Lansbury in Talks to Join Television Adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN
by BWW News Desk - June 23, 2017
Deadline has reported that Tony Award-winner, Angela Lansbury is currently in talks to join the cast of a three-part television adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's, Little Women for BBC One and Masterpiece on PBS.
10)
Breaking: John Cariani, Katrina Lenk & Tony Shalhoub Will Lead THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - June 20, 2017
Producers announced today initial casting for the Broadway production of the critically acclaimed musical THE BAND'S VISIT, arriving on Broadway in Fall 2017 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).
11)
VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Jessica Grove and James Snyder in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Music Circus
by BWW News Desk - June 22, 2017
The 67th Music Circus season kicks off with a two-week run of Disney's beloved family classic musical Beauty and the Beast. Performances are now through Sunday, July 2 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion. BroadwayWorld has a first look at footage from the show below!
12)
VIDEO: Emily Skinner Performs POOR UNFORTUNATE SOULS at The Muny
by BWW News Desk - June 21, 2017
BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny Production of THE LITTLE MERMAID. Check out the video below!
13)
Photos and Video: Meet ALADDIN's New Stars - Telly Leung and Major Attaway!
by BWW News Desk - June 23, 2017
Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical, recently welcomed new Broadway cast members Telly Leung (Aladdin) and Major Attaway (Genie). Scroll down for a first look at them onstage, plus learn more about Leung as he steps into the title role in the video below!
14)
VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & BANDSTAND Cast Perform 'Nobody' Live on GMA
by BWW News Desk - June 20, 2017
The Tony Award winning production of the new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (HAMILTON) and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, performed on this morning's GOOD MORNING AMERICA.
15)
Nick Adams to Lead ON THE TOWN at The Gateway in Bellport Village
by BWW News Desk - June 20, 2017
On the Town, The 2014 Tony Award nominee for Best New Musical Revival opens at The Gateway in Bellport Village on Wednesday, June 28 and runs through July 15.
16)
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for FAME 35th Anniversary Reunion Concert
by BWW News Desk - June 21, 2017
The Actors Fund - the national human services organization that helps everyone in performing arts and entertainment in times of need, crisis or transition - has announced the complete cast and creative team for their upcoming "FAME" 35th Anniversary Reunion Concert, to be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. A one-night-only celebration of the music and memories that made the series "FAME" a worldwide phenomenon, this landmark reunion marks the first US concert by the cast since 1985. Tickets are now on sale at www.actorsfund.org/Fame.
17)
VIDEO: FROZEN Sends a Welcome Chill Over Summer as Banners Go Up in Denver!
by BWW News Desk - June 23, 2017
In the video below, DCPA Broadway Executive Director John Ekeberg talks about Frozen as banners for the show were hoisted throughout the Denver Performing Arts Complex - ironically, on the first day of summer!
18)
Review Roundup: ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION World Premiere in Seattle
by Review Roundups - June 20, 2017
This summer, two of the quirkiest and most endearing best friends in pop culture will make their musical theater debut at The 5th Avenue Theatre in the World Premiere production of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, running June 8-July 2, 2017. Based on the 1997 cult hit film, Romy and Michele will star Cortney Wolfson, who previously starred in Kinky Boots on Broadway, as Romy and Stephanie Renee Wall, who starred as Elsa in Disney's Frozen Live, as Michele alongside a sensational cast of locally and nationally acclaimed actors. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the duo in costume below!
19)
Seize the Day! MTI to Workshop NEWSIES JR. in Australia this Summer
by BWW News Desk - June 21, 2017
Music Theatre International has announced the pilot launch of Newsies Jr, a 60-minute condensed adaptation of the 2012 Tony-award winning musical. The workshop, featuring a group of 40 students, will take place as part of Australia's Junior Theatre Celebration in October.
20)
Review Roundup: Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL Opens on the West End
by Review Roundups - June 20, 2017
Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland. Strat, the forever young leader of The Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical, ruler of Obsidian. The show made its world premiere tonight at the London Coliseum and the critics are weighing in.