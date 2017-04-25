Hottest Articles on BWW 4/18/2017 - 4/25/2017

19) Review Roundup: Have You Heard? ANASTASIA Opens on Broadway Tonight!

by Review Roundups - April 24, 2017 From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, the dazzling new musical ANASTASIA transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. (more...)