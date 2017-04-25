Hottest Articles on BWW 4/18/2017 - 4/25/2017
BWW Morning Brief April 20th, 2017 - HELLO, DOLLY! Opens on Broadway and More!
by Jessica Khan - April 20, 2017
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: Bette Midler officially returns to Broadway tonight in HELLO, DOLLY!
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp to Be Part of High School Production of RENT
by BWW News Desk - April 18, 2017
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp are returning to their roots and will make a one-night-only appearance in conjunction with Batavia High School's production of RENT.
She's Back Where She Belongs! Bette Midler Takes Her Comedic Opening Night Bow
by BWW News Desk - April 21, 2017
The new Broadway production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly!, starring legendary performer Bette Midler, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, opened tonight, April 20. Watch Bette Midler take her opening night bow!
Jake Gyllenhaal-Led SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Will Get Cast Recording
by BWW News Desk - April 20, 2017
The producers of the hit Broadway revival of New York City Center's production Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, announced today that the show will live on past its critically acclaimed, sold-out limited engagement, with a cast album to be released this summer by Warner Music Group.
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 4/21; TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD in Salt Lake, THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE in L.A. and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - April 21, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature WEST SIDE STORY in Philadelphia, THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE in Los Angeles, and TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD in Salt Lake City, just to name a few. Check out our top features below!
Breaking: Tony Awards Announce Return of Sound Design Categories; Union Releases Statement!
by BWW News Desk - April 24, 2017
The Tony Awards announced today that they will reinstate the categories of Best Sound Design of a Play and Best Sound Design of a Musical starting in the 2017-2018 season.
Breaking: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET & More Earn Drama League Awards Nominations; Check Out the Full List!
by BWW News Desk - April 19, 2017
The Drama League has announced the 2017 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Scroll down for the full list of nominees!
Nominations NOW OPEN for 2017 BWW Classical Music Awards!
by BWW News Desk - April 21, 2017
Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2017 BWW Classical Music Awards! The awards honor professional classical music recordings that were released from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016. Our BWW editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through May 15th.
Nominations NOW OPEN for 2017 BWW Dance Awards!
by BWW News Desk - April 21, 2017
Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2017 BWW Dance Awards! Dance professionals, professional dance companies, and professional dance productions in all dance genres in any part of the United States are eligible. The awards honor professional dance in America that took place from January 1st to December 31st 2016. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through May 15.
Breaking: Kevin Spacey to Host THE 71ST ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
by BWW News Desk - April 18, 2017
The Tony Awards announced today that Tony and Academy Award winning actor Kevin Spacey will host the 71st Annual Tony® Awards live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will be Spacey's first time hosting the Tonys. He won a Tony Award in 1991 for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in 'Lost in Yonkers.' The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
Review Roundup: HELLO, DOLLY! Brings Bette Midler Back to Broadway - All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - April 20, 2017
The new Broadway production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly!, starring legendary performer Bette Midler, has quickly become the hottest ticket of the year. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the production opens tonight, April 20.
Review Roundup: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Opens its Doors - All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - April 23, 2017
The factory is open! CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY officially takes on Broadway tonight.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Among TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World
by BWW News Desk - April 20, 2017
TIME has named Ben Platt to the 2017 TIME 100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The full list and related items appear in the May 1, 2017 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, April 21, and now at time.com/time100.
VIDEO: Get A First Look At CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY on Broadway
by BroadwayWorld TV - April 21, 2017
The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is currently in performances at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) and officially opens Sunday, April 23, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a sweet first look at the cast in action below!
VIDEO: MOANA, FROZEN & More Among Performances from DWTS' 'Disney Night'!
by TV News Desk - April 18, 2017
The nine remaining celebrities transformed into some of the most magical Disney characters and celebrated the magnificence of "Disney Night," on last night's DANCING WITH THE STARS.
BWW TV: ANASTASIA Journeys to Broadway- Watch Highlights!
by BroadwayWorld TV - April 24, 2017
The new musical, ANASTASIA, opens tonight on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street), produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil.
VIDEO: Christian Borle Talks Shocking Demise of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Character on 'Late Show'
by BWW News Desk - April 18, 2017
On last night's LATE SHOW, Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY star Christian Borle explained how former Willy Wonkas Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp have set the chocolate bar very high!
Photo Flash: Inside HELLO, DOLLY's Opening Night!
by Alan Henry - April 21, 2017
The new Broadway production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly!, starring legendary performer Bette Midler, has quickly become the hottest ticket of the year. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the production opened last night, April 20.
Review Roundup: Have You Heard? ANASTASIA Opens on Broadway Tonight!
by Review Roundups - April 24, 2017
From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, the dazzling new musical ANASTASIA transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
ABC Announces May Premiere Date for New Adaptation of DIRTY DANCING, ft. All-Star Cast
by TV News Desk - April 19, 2017
Abigail Breslin, Debra Messing, Bruce Greenwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Hyland, Tony Roberts, Katey Sagal and Billy Dee Williams, along with rising stars Colt Prattes and J. Quinton Johnson, headline the stellar cast in a new adaptation of the global pop-cultural phenomenon, DIRTY DANCING