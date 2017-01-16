Hillary & Bill Clinton Met with Thunderous Applause at THE HUMANS Final Matinee Performance

Last week, Hillary and Bill Clinton caused a frenzy when they showed up at the final performance of Broadway's THE COLOR PURPLE. Yesterday, the power couple showed their love for theater once again when they arrived at the final matinee performance of the Tony winning play THE HUMANS.



Appearing just minutes before curtain, the Chappaqua residents were greeted with thunderous applause and a standing ovation from audience members, with one fan shouting out "Our president!" As the houselights came up following the curtain call, the audience once again erupted in cheers as Bill and Hill made their way backstage to meet the talented cast.



One lucky audience member took to social media to share her close encounter with The Clinton's in front of Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre:















































Directed by Joe Mantello, the ensemble cast of THE HUMANS includes Cassie Beck, 2016 Tony Award winner Reed Birney, 2016 Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell, Lauren Klein, Arian Moayed and Sarah Steele.

The Humans is the recipient of 4 Tony Awards including Best Play (Author, Stephen Karam), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Jayne Houdyshell),Best Featured Actor in a Play (Reed Birney), and Best Scenic Design of a Play (David Zinn), 4 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Play, Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play (Justin Townsend), Outstanding Sound Design in a Play (Fitz Patton) and a 2016 Special Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble. The Humans has been named the Best Play of the Year by the New York Drama Critics' Circle, theOuter Critics Circle, and the Drama League. The Obie Awards honored Stephen Karam with a 2016 Award for Playwriting and Jayne Houdyshell with a 2016 Award for Performance.

The angst, anguish and amity of the American middle class are first coaxed - then shoved - into the light in this uproarious, hopeful, and heart-breaking play that takes place over the course of a family dinner on Thanksgiving. Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake (Birney) has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate and give thanks at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the Blake clan's deepest fears and greatest follies are laid bare. Our modern age of anxiety is keenly observed, with humor and compassion, in this new American classic.

