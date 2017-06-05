Grateful Dead Musical Is in the Works

Jun. 5, 2017  
Attention all Deadheads! According to an Equity casting notice, a Grateful Dead musical is in the works.

The untitled project is described as: "a new musical comedy, featuring the music of THE GRATEFUL DEAD- a semi-fantastical and immersive Americana tale of the Jones family in 1920's Cumberland, Maryland, as they con, swindle and gamble their way into riches."

Rachel Klein is directing a July reading, with musical direction by Jeff Chimenti.

The Grateful Dead was an American rock band formed in 1965 in Palo Alto, California. Ranging from quintet to septet, the band is known for its unique and eclectic style, which fused elements of rock, psychedelia, experimental music, modal jazz, country, folk, bluegrass, blues, reggae, and space rock, for live performances of lengthy instrumental jams, and for their devoted fan base, known as "Deadheads".

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and a recording of their May 8, 1977 performance at Cornell University's Barton Hall was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2012. The Grateful Dead have sold more than 35 million albums worldwide.


