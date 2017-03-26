Get to Know the Cast of SWEAT on Broadway- Opens Tonight!

Sweat, the new Broadway play by Lynn Nottage, opens tonight, March 26, at Studio 54.

The critically acclaimed new play from Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage, comes to Broadway following its sold-out run at The Public Theater. Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.

Get to know the company below before they take their opening bows!

Carlo Alban (Oscar) - originated the role of Oscar in the world premiere production of Sweat at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. In New York, he has worked with The Public, TFANA, Intar, Vampire Cowboys, Rattlestick and Labyrinth Theater Company, among others. Regional credits include the Mark Taper Forum, Yale Rep, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Dallas Theater Center and the Guthrie. Television credits range from a five-year series regular on "Sesame Street" to recurring roles on "OZ" and "Prison Break." Carlo has also worked extensively in film, including roles in 21 Grams (Alejandro González Iñárritu), Whip It (Drew Barrymore) and Margaret (Kenneth Lonergan) in a career that spans more than twenty-five years. Carlo is a member of Labyrinth Theater Company.

James Colby (Stan) - Theatre: The Public, Roundabout, MTC, Playwrights Horizons, NYTW, Primary Stages, Westside Theatre, MCC, Symphony Space. Has appeared at numerous regional theaters across the country, most notably at Hartford Stage as an associate artist performing a number of Williams' and O'Neill's major works. TV: "Taxi Brooklyn," "L&O," "Blindspot," "Gotham," "Madoff," "Limitless," "Jessica Jones," "Chicago PD," "Blue Bloods," "L&O: SVU," "Deception," "Forever," "The Blacklist," "NYPD Blue," "Criminal Intent." Film: Patriots Day, Demolition, Tower Heist, Safe, Solitary Man, The Company Men, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Opponent.

Khris Davis (Chris) - made his NY stage debut as the star of Marco Ramirez's The Royale at Lincoln Center Theatre. Loosely based on the life of heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson, Davis' performance earned him the 2017 Clive Barnes Award for Theater, 2016 Obie "Performance Award," 2016 Theatre World Award and 2016 Drama Desk Award. He was also nominated for the 2016 Drama League Awards and was featured among Vogue Magazine's "Stars to Watch in 2016." Davis is among the original cast of The Public Theater's production of Sweat by Lynn Nottage. He can be seen next making his Broadway debut in Sweat and is also in Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming film Untitled Detroit Project.

Johanna Day (Tracey) - Tony Award Nomination: Best Supporting Actress for Proof. Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in Edward Albee's Peter and Jerry at Second Stage. Obie Award and The Lili Award for Appropriate at Signature Theatre. Broadway: You Can't Take It With You, August: Osage County & Lombardi. World Premiere of Carly Mensch's Oblivion at Westport Country Playhouse, World Premiere of Will Eno's The Realistic Joneses at Yale Repertory Theatre. Created the role of Zippy in Winnie Holzman's Choice at The Huntington Theatre. Helen Hayes Award as Leading Actress in a Resident Play, The Rainmaker at Arena Stage. Appeared in the original cast production of How I Learned to Drive at The Vineyard Theatre. Television: Currently appearing on the CBS television series "Madam Secretary" (3 Years) as well as "The Knick," "The Americans," "Masters of Sex," "Alpha House," and "Royal Pains." Film: Great Gilley Hopkins, How Far She Went, The Breatharian and Unbreakable.

John Earl Jelks (Brucie) - Tony Nominee, August Wilson's Radio Golf. After appearing on Broadway in Gem of the Ocean, Radio Golf &Holler If Ya Hear Me, Jelks is excited to return to Broadway in Lynn Nottage's SWEAT, directed by the brilliant Kate Whoriskey. After a successful run of Sweat at the Public, Jelks recently appeared at the Public Theater in Head of Passes and ToasT. Select Off-Broadway credits include: The Break of Noon, Magnolia, Two Trains Running, Fetch Clay, Make Man and Sunset Baby. Recently honored with an Obie Award for Fetch Clay, Make Man and Sunset Baby. Other awards: L.A. Ovation Award, NAACP Theatre Award, AUDELCO Award. Film/TV credits include: Snap, The Miraculous, Miracle at St. Anna, "Law &Order: SVU" and "Blue Bloods."

Will Pullen (Jason) - Recent: Tennessee Williams' Rose Tattoo; Wendy Wasserstein's An American Daughter (Williamstown Theatre Festival). Past Theater: Punk Rock (MCC; Lucille Lortel Award nomination); The Wayside Motor Inn (Signature Theatre Company; Clive Barnes Award nomination); Your Mother's Copy Of The Kama Sutra (Playwrights Horizons); Marie Antoinette (Soho Rep) and Scarcity (Rattlestick). TV/Film: "The Americans," "The Good Wife," "Elementary," Goat (d. Andrew Neel), which premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2016. Proud member of Rising Phoenix Rep and The Actor's Center.

Lance Coadie Williams (Evan) - Theatre credits include Sweat (The Public Theatre); War, Shows for Days (Lincoln Center Theatre); BootyCandy (Playwrights Horizons), Obie Award Winner; Sucker Punch, Marcus; or the Secret of Sweet (Studio Theatre); BootyCandy, The Convert (The Wilma Theatre); The Children's Hour, Fences, My Children! My Africa!, Blues for an Alabama Sky (Everyman Theatre); Fences (Roundhouse Theatre); the title role of Hamlet at The Baltimore Shakespeare Festival; The Oedipus Plays (The Shakespeare Theatre); BootyCandy (Woolly Mammoth); Love's Fire, Shoot the Piano Player at The Berkshire Theatre Festival. He also had a recurring role on HBO's "The Wire." Lance is a Graduate of the Baltimore School for the Arts and is a Graduate of SUNY PURCHASE.

Michelle Wilson (Cynthia) - Broadway: A Raisin in the Sun. New York: Sweat (Public Theater), Detroit '67 (Public Theater), New Jersey Performing Arts Center, The Lark, Classical Theater of Harlem and the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. Selected regional: Detroit '67 (Baltimore Center Stage and Detroit Public Theatre), Follow Me to Nellie's, The People Before the Park (Premiere Stages), Fahrenheit 451, For Colored Girls (Steppenwolf Theatre Company), Two Trains Running (Goodman Theatre), Indiana Rep, Stella Adler Theater (Los Angeles). TV/Film: "Blue Bloods," "E.R.," Reverse Cowgirl, Nehemiah (2014 Pan African Film Fest), Sink, and The Bicycle (2014 Pan African Film Fest). www.michellewilson.co

Alison Wright (Jessie) - best known for her critically acclaimed role as FBI secretary Martha Hanson on four seasons of the Emmy Nominated FX series "The Americans." She will once again join forces with FX, as a series regular in the network's highly anticipated anthology series "FEUD: Bette and Joan" from Ryan Murphy premiering March 5th. In addition to "Feud," Wright currently recurs opposite Bryan Cranston and Giovanni Ribisi in Amazon's new series "Sneaky Pete." Recent film credits include HBO's Confirmation as well as the Gavin O'Connor-Ben Affleck film The Accountant. On stage, Wright is best known for her roles in the Off-Broadway production of The New Group's Marie & Bruce (opposite Marisa Tomei) and Rafta Rafta.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sweatbroadway.com.

Related Articles