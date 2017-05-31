WAITRESS
Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

Get Your Hands on the Official WAITRESS Cookbook, SUGAR BUTTER FLOUR

May. 31, 2017  

Get Your Hands on the Official WAITRESS Cookbook, SUGAR BUTTER FLOURCelebrate what baking can do with SUGAR BUTTER FLOUR, the official cookbook of the hit Broadway musical WAITRESS.

Features recipes for 3 dozen of the Broadway show's most evocative and delicious pies, with foolproof and flavorful pies for seduction, pies for mending a broken heart, pies for celebrating new beginnings, and pies for all the little milestones that come afterwards.

START BAKING BY ORDERING YOUR BOOK HERE!

Be tempted with treats like:

Lost Shepherd's Pie
Banana Cream Daydream Pie
Sweet Victorie Pie
My Husband's a Jerk Chicken Potpie
Get Out of the Mud Frozen Mud Pie
And More!

CLICK HERE FOR SAMPLE RECIPES

BUTTER FLOUR: THE Waitress PIE BOOK from Pam Krauss Books/Avery is available wherever books are sold!

BUY THE BOOK NOW

"The pies in Waitress are described so vividly, you can almost taste them. Soon, you'll be able to." -EntertainmentWeekly.com

"Filled with scrumptious and witty recipes inspired by the delectable creations that Jenna dreams up in WAITRESS." -YourBroadwayGenius.com

buy tickets

Related Articles


6 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: Andy Karl or Ben Platt for Best Actor in a Musical

From This Author Contests - Broadway



  • Get Your Hands on the Official WAITRESS Cookbook, SUGAR BUTTER FLOUR
  • Save on Tickets to the Broadway Premiere of MARVIN'S ROOM
  • Save $20 on tickets to Roundabout's NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
  • Tickets on Sale for Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole in WAR PAINT
  • Save 20% to James Lapine's MRS. MILLER DOES HER THING starring Debra Monk, Boyd Gaines in Washington DC
  • BWW Contest: Win Tickets and Prizes to FOUND: A NEW MUSICAL's Run in Philadelphia

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com