Get Your Hands on the Official WAITRESS Cookbook, SUGAR BUTTER FLOUR

Celebrate what baking can do with SUGAR BUTTER FLOUR, the official cookbook of the hit Broadway musical WAITRESS.

Features recipes for 3 dozen of the Broadway show's most evocative and delicious pies, with foolproof and flavorful pies for seduction, pies for mending a broken heart, pies for celebrating new beginnings, and pies for all the little milestones that come afterwards.

Be tempted with treats like:

Lost Shepherd's Pie

Banana Cream Daydream Pie

Sweet Victorie Pie

My Husband's a Jerk Chicken Potpie

Get Out of the Mud Frozen Mud Pie

And More!

BUTTER FLOUR: THE Waitress PIE BOOK from Pam Krauss Books/Avery is available wherever books are sold!

"The pies in Waitress are described so vividly, you can almost taste them. Soon, you'll be able to." -EntertainmentWeekly.com

"Filled with scrumptious and witty recipes inspired by the delectable creations that Jenna dreams up in WAITRESS." -YourBroadwayGenius.com

