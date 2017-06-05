Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Andrew Rannells and Ben Platt

Jun. 5, 2017  

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Levine's warmth, intelligence and sense of humor create an environment where her guests open up and discuss things they have never divulged in previous interviews. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges and along the way expose . . . Little Known Facts. We'll be bringing you the episodes here first so be sure to check back weekly for more. Below, check out Episode 51, featuring Andrew Rannells and Ben Platt.

Andrew Rannells plays Elijah on the hit HBO series, Girls. He is also known for his work as Elder Price in the 2011 Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, which earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. As a featured soloist on the musical's Original Broadway Cast Recording, he won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. His other Broadway credits include Jersey Boys, Hairspray, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Falsettos. He portrayed King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical Hamilton on Broadway.

Ben Platt originated the title role in Dear Evan Hansen to critical acclaim (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations). Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicago production of The Book of Mormon and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash (dir. Jonathan Demme), Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (dir. Ang Lee), Drunk Parents (dir. Fred Wolf). National Tours: Caroline, or Change (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Arena Stage), The Black Suits (Barrington Stage Company), The Power of Duff (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), Dead End (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), The Music Man, Mame, Camelot, and The Sound of Music (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).


Related Articles


1 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: GROUNDHOG DAY or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Musical

From This Author Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays. She is a wife, daughter, (read more...)

  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Andrew Rannells and Ben Platt
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Andy Cohen
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Octavia Spencer
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Orfeh
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Christopher Hanke

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com