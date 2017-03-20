Don't Miss Gyllenhaal & Ashford in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE through April 23

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Broadway
Mar. 20, 2017  

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by James Lapine
Directed by Sarna Lapine

Only here. only now. only until April 23.


www.thehudsonbroadway.com or 855-801-5876
Hudson Theatre 139-141 West 44th Street
Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony® winner Annaleigh Ashford open Broadway's new Hudson Theatre in the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Sunday in the Park with George. The three-night only production at City Center was one of the most rapturously acclaimed theatrical events of the season, and now it is headed to the highly-anticipated new Hudson Theatre where it will play a strictly limited engagement for 10 weeks only.

Be there for this stunning musical about the art of making art-this is not your ordinary Sunday.

Great seats still available. Call 855.801.5876 if you need assistance with your choice date.

*All sales are final; no refunds or exchanges. Telephone/internet orders subject to standard ticketing service fees. Pricing, cast & performance schedule subject to change without notice. For the Hudson Theatre Box Office, visit 139-141 West 44th Street, east of Broadway.

