Don't Miss Gyllenhaal & Ashford in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE through April 23

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford



Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Directed by Sarna Lapine



Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony® winner Annaleigh Ashford open Broadway's new Hudson Theatre in the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Sunday in the Park with George. The three-night only production at City Center was one of the most rapturously acclaimed theatrical events of the season, and now it is headed to the highly-anticipated new Hudson Theatre where it will play a strictly limited engagement for 10 weeks only.

Be there for this stunning musical about the art of making art-this is not your ordinary Sunday.

Great seats still available. Call 855.801.5876 if you need assistance with your choice date.

