Don't Miss Gyllenhaal & Ashford in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE through April 23

New York City Center's Production of:
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford
Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by James Lapine
Directed by Sarna Lapine
Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony® winner Annaleigh Ashford open Broadway's new Hudson Theatre in the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Sunday in the Park with George. The three-night only production at City Center was one of the most rapturously acclaimed theatrical events of the season, and now it is headed to the highly-anticipated new Hudson Theatre where it will play a strictly limited engagement for 10 weeks only.
Be there for this stunning musical about the art of making art-this is not your ordinary Sunday.
