Cynthia Erivo Will Return to the London Stage in 'Intimate' Concert

Cynthia Erivo, back in London after a year and a half of THE COLOR PURPLE & more took to Facebook Live this morning to make an exciting announcement. September of 2015 was the star's last concert in the UK, and she shared with her British fans that she'd be returning to the London concert stage later this week for an 'intimate evening.'

No word yet on when exactly, or where, but she's promised that those following her on social media will be the first to know, very soon!

Erivo received a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Celie in The Color Purple. In 2011 Cynthia received her first big musical theatre break, in Kneehigh Theatre's production of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg at the Gielgud Theatre, followed by the starring role of Deloris Van Cartier in the UK tour of Jerry Zaks' production of Sister Act. Cynthia appeared in the West End as Chenice in Harry Hill and Simon Cowell's critically acclaimed musical, I Can't Sing, at the London Palladium and also played the leading role of Dessa in the European premiere of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical, Dessa Rose, at Trafalgar Studios.

A 2010 graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA), Cynthia's many stage credits include Simon Stephens' Marine Parade, which premiered at the 2010 Brighton Festival, John Adams' experimental "song play," I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw The Sky, at Theatre Royal Stratford East, and Dominic Hill's The Three Musketeers and The Princess of Spain at Traverse, Belgrade and English Touring theatres.

Related Articles