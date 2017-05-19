Controversy Erupts After Albee Estate Objects to Casting of Black Actor in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Madison Dirks and Amy Morton as 'Nick' and 'Martha' in 2012 Broadway revival

Controversy has erupted this week over an Oregon production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Shoebox Theatre director Michael Streeter posted the below statement after receiving news from the Edward Albee estate:

According to the New York Post, the Albee estate responded with a letter stating that not only did the theatre never acquire the rights to produce the show to begin with, but that "Nick's blond hair and blue eyes are remarked on frequently in the play, even alluding to Nick's likeness as that of an Aryan of Nazi racial ideology."

Streeter elaborates: "I do not question the motives of those that made the decision. I think they have some fealty to a sense of integrity to Edward Albee's desires. But I had hoped the negative aspects of Albee would die with him. I do not question their right to make the decision. If I did, I would pursue it legally. All I did was post a very short Facebook rant about my disappointment in their decision. I think they made the wrong one. I think the benefits of casting Nick with an African American Actor outweigh the drawbacks."

