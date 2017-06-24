Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/24/2017

Roundabout Theatre Company presents Meghan Kennedy's (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many) new play Napoli, Brooklyn, commissioned by Roundabout, directed by Gordon Edelstein. Napoli, Brooklyn is currently in previews for an official opening on June 27 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street). This is a limited engagement Off-Broadway through September 3, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!



