Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/24/2017
Joshua Jackson Leads BTG's CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Helmed by Kenny Leon - 6/24/2017
Berkshire Theatre Group announces the final production of its upcoming 2017 Summer Season will be Mark Medoff's Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning play, Children of a Lesser God, which will begin performances on Thursday, June 22 at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage. Opening night is set for Saturday, June 24 at 8pm.
Cumming, Lynch, Prince and More Headline CONCERT FOR AMERICA in San Francisco - 6/24/2017
Sirius XM's Seth Rudesky and James Wesley have announced that the sixth edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! will travel to San Francisco's Curran (445 Geary Street) on Saturday, June 24th at 7:00pm.
CONCERT FOR AMERICA at the Curran - 6/24/2017
SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and husband James Wesley have announce additional performers for the sixth edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! at San Francisco's Curran (445 Geary Street) on Saturday, June 24th at 7:00pm, during the annual San Francisco Pride weekend festivities.
Project Y Theatre Company Commission 9 Plays by Women - 6/24/2017
GROWING UP GONZALES Launches Open-Ended Run Off-Broadway - 6/24/2017
'Growing Up Gonzales,' written and directed by Felix Rojas, performed by Andres” Chulisi” Rodriguez, opens Off-Broadway June 24th at The Actors Temple Theater, 339 W. 47th Street New York NY 10036.
The Bennet Academy of Performing Arts presents The King of the Rodeo - 6/24/2017
A friendly reminder that GROWING UP GONZALES, a touching family drama written and directed by Felix Rojas and performed by Andres” Chulisi” Rodriguez, opens Off-Broadway on June 24th at The Actors Temple Theater, 339 W. 47th Street New York NY 10036.
New Rock Musical A WALL APART Begins at NYMF - 6/25/2017
The New York Musical Festival and NewYorkRep present the world premiere of A WALL APART, a new rock musical featuring an original score by Graham Russell of the legendary rock band Air Supply, and a book by Sam Goldstein and Craig Clyde. Tickets are now on sale at www.nymf.org/wallapart or by calling (212) 352-3101.
Save the Date! 9th Annual Jimmy Awards Set for Summer at the Minskoff - 6/26/2017
2017 Jimmy Awards Honor Two Inspiring Teachers - 6/26/2017
The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA)/Jimmy Awards has announced the inaugural Inspiring Teacher Award, presented by Wells Fargo to Brendan Jennings, John Burroughs High School, Burbank, CA, and Larry Robinson, Central Academy of Technology and Arts, Monroe, NC for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the 2016 coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Hosts 2017 Jimmy Awards - 6/26/2017
The Jimmy Awards have announced that stage and screen star Ben Platt, currently starring on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen, will host the ninth annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 26th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan.
Bernadette Peters Takes Part in 'Profiles in Creativity' Series at Kennedy Center - 6/26/2017
The Kennedy Center today announces that acclaimed three-time Tony Award-winning actress and star of the Kennedy Center's celebrated 2011 production of Follies, Bernadette Peters, will take part in philanthropist and Board Chairman David M. Rubenstein's new series of sit-down conversations with high-profile figures from the arts and culture field on June 26, 2017.
Clark, Karimloo, Mendez, Wolfe & More Set for 'YOUR CHOICE!' Concert at 92Y - 6/26/2017
92Y announces Lyrics & Lyricists Favorites: Your Choice!, the first-ever audience-choice concert for the country's preeminent American Songbook series, set for June 26, 2017.
Oscar, Stiles, Glick, Davis, Faison & More 'Sing for Pride' in UNSTOPPABLE Benefit - 6/26/2017
On Monday, June 26, 2017, Broadway Sings for Pride will premiere their 7th anniversary benefit concert in New York City at the JCC Manhattan. This milestone event will be filled with singing (from pop to Broadway), stories, special guests, and, of course, fun! The proceeds will benefit The Tyler Clementi Foundation and Orlando's Contigo Fund.
74 Students Compete for 2017 Jimmy Awards - 6/26/2017
THE JIMMY AWARDS have announced that 74 high school students from across America will compete for the award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the ninth annual awards ceremony. The presentation will take place on Monday, June 26th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan.
2017 Jimmy Awards Best Actor & Actress Presentations Stream Live on Facebook - 6/26/2017
The ninth annual JIMMY AWARDS will be held on Monday, June 26th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. 74 high school students from across America will compete for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. Ceremony updates, Inspiring Teacher Award and the nominee award presentations will be streamed live on Facebook.
New Play THE CRUSADE OF CONNOR STEPHENS Bows Off-Broadway - 6/26/2017
The Crusade of Connor Stephens, a new play written and directed by Dewey Moss, will begin an open-ended run at Off-Broadway's Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center on June 17, 2017. Opening night is scheduled for June 26.
Dratch, Mason, Huffman & More Set for CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY - 6/26/2017
New York's funniest show, Celebrity Autobiography: THE 2017 EDITION has upcoming NYC shows on May 20 at 7pm and June 26 at 7pm at The Triad (158 West 72nd Street) which will feature stars of stage & screen including Gina Gershon, Mario Cantone (Sex & the City), Rachel Dratch (ABC's Imaginary Mary), four-time Oscar-nominee Marsha Mason, Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman, Tate Donovan (Manchester by the Sea), Crossword Puzzle Editor for The New York Times Will Shortz, Grammy Award-winning legend Peter Asher, five-time Emmy-winner Alan Zweibel, actor/comedian John Fugelsang, Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, the upcoming CBS series Star Trek: Discovery), Scott Adsit (30 Rock, Veep) and Drama Desk-winners Eugene Pack & Dayle Reyfel.
'CRUSADE OF CONNOR STEPHENS' Opens Off-Broadway - 6/26/2017
The Crusade of Connor Stephens, a new play written and directed by Dewey Moss, will begin an open-ended run at Off-Broadway's Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center on June 17, 2017. Opening night is scheduled for June 26.
Michael Shannon Leads Hang A Tale's CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS Reading - 6/26/2017
New York City-based theater company, Hang A Tale, concludes its Spring Reading Series, featuring Michael Shannon in Sam Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class.
Jon Cryer Leads SHELTER in Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below - 6/27/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below will present the short-lived musical Shelter in concert for two performances only, starring two-time Emmy Award-winner Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men).
Sally Ann Triplett and Jeff Kready Join Jon Cryer in SHELTER at 54 Below - 6/27/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below has announced additional casting for their concert presentation of the short-lived musical Shelter. Sally Ann Triplett (The Last Ship, Finding Neverland) and Jeff Kready (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Billy Elliot, Sunday in the Park With George) will join previously announced two-time Emmy Award-winner Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men).
John Davidson Joins FINDING NEVERLAND Tour as 'Captain Hook' - 6/27/2017
Finding Neverland welcomes John Davidson to the role of Charles Frohman/Captain James Hook! John Davidson, star of TV (Hollywood Squares, That's Incredible), stage (Wicked, Oklahoma!), and music (12 albums) will begin performances in Finding Neverland on Tuesday, June 27th at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD.
NAPOLI, BROOKLYN Opens Off-Broadway - 6/27/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company presents Meghan Kennedy's (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many) new play Napoli, Brooklyn, commissioned by Roundabout, directed by Gordon Edelstein. Napoli, Brooklyn is currently in previews for an official opening on June 27 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street). This is a limited engagement Off-Broadway through September 3, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
DVR Alert - SWEENEY TODD's Carolee Carmello and Norm Lewis Perform on TODAY - 6/27/2017
BWW has learned that on Tuesday, June 27th, the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will perform on the morning show.
INTAR Presents PENNY PINBALL PRESENTS THE BEACONS Lab Production - 6/27/2017
INTAR has announced that the 2016-'17 Season will conclude with a UNIT 52 NewWorks Lab production of PENNY PINBALL PRESENTS THE BEACONS, a new play by Georgina Escobar, directed by Unit 52 Director J. Julian Christopher with additional material by UNIT52.
Jerry Seinfeld Brings LETTERS FROM A NUT to the Geffen - 6/28/2017
Letters from a Nut by Ted L. Nancy, a brand-new show based on the bestselling book series of prank letters and their responses from Ted L. Nancy (aka Barry Marder), will debut in June at the Geffen Playhouse as part of the theater's Spotlight Entertainment Series. The show is produced by Jerry Seinfeld, and written by Nancy, who will star alongside Beth Kennedy and Sam Kwasman. Pierre Balloón will direct.
TV Land Premieres Season Four of Sutton Foster-Led YOUNGER! - 6/28/2017
Following its jaw-dropping season finale, TV Land's critically-acclaimed and fan favorite series YOUNGER, from 'Sex and the City' creator Darren Star, began production today in NYC on its fourth season.
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sutton Foster Visit TODAY on NBC - 6/28/2017
|
Nick Adams Leads ON THE TOWN at The Gateway in Bellport Village - 6/28/2017
On the Town, The 2014 Tony Award nominee for Best New Musical Revival opens at The Gateway in Bellport Village on Wednesday, June 28 and runs through July 15.
Guys and Dolls - 6/28/2017
New Robin Hood Musical 'HOOD' Begins at Dallas Theater Center - 6/29/2017
2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award Recipient Dallas Theater Center will present the world premiere of Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure, a new musical comedy written and directed by five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane with music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn.
DVR Alert: Julie Andrews Visits TODAY on NBC - 6/29/2017
THAT '70S SHOW's Debra Jo Rupp Stars in World Premiere of THE CAKE - 7/1/2017
Faith, family and frosting collide in a touching and timely new play by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's This Is Us). The Echo Theater Company continues its 20th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of The Cake. Jennifer Chambers directs for a July 1 opening at Atwater Village Theatre.
Opera Saratoga 2017 Summer Festival presents Falstaff - 7/1/2017
