Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 4/8/2017
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Presents WHITE NIGHT 2017 - 4/8/2017
Downtown Urban Arts Festival Kicks Off 2017 Lineup - 4/8/2017
Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) announces the playwrights accepted for the 15th Anniversary season of its Theater series to run at the Cherry Lane Theatre and Joe's Pub at The Pubic Theater, April 8 to May 20, 2017.
Hartford Opera Theater Presents World Premiere of THE FAITH OPERAS - 4/8/2017
Hartford Opera Theater will present the world premiere of David Wolfson's THE FAITH OPERAS, a collection of operatic vignettes that grapple with issues of faith, religion, love, and family relationships.
Israeli Opera Presents LA GAZZETTA - 4/8/2017
For the first time in Israel the Israeli Opera presents the delightful Gioacchino Rossini comic opera 'La Gazzette' ('The Magazine') – performed by the Royal Opera of Wallonie from Liege, Belgium, conducted by Jan Schultsz and directed by Stefano Mazzonis di Pralafera, the Liege Opera general and artistic director.
Broadway-Bound A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Debuts at South Coast Rep - 4/9/2017
South Coast Repertory is producing the world premiere of Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2 on the Julianne Argyros Stage, April 9-30.
Porter, Killam & Dixon Sign on for LIVE IN THE LIVING ROOM Concert - 4/9/2017
On Sunday, April 9th at 7:30pm Tony winner Billy Porter, along with Hamilton stars Taran Killam and Brandon Victor Dixon join the lineup of singers for Bryan Terrell Clark's LIVE IN THE LIVING ROOM special engagement concert at W NY Times Square.
Bryce Pinkham & More Featured on HAIL OBLIVION Concept Album - 4/9/2017
HAIL OBLIVION: A Pirate Fantasia, the latest music theater work by composer/lyricist Stephanie Ryan Johnstone and librettist Joshua William Gelb, will be released as a concept album on April 9th with a cast featuring Bryce Pinkham (Gentlemen's Guide, Heidi Chronicles, Holiday Inn), Ato Blankson-Wood (The Total Bent, Lysistrata Jones , Hair), Amber Gray (Great Comet, An Octoroon), Julian Fleisher (February House, Coraline), Rick Burkhardt (Three Pianos), among others.
Tracy Letts's LINDA VISTA Premieres at Steppenwolf - 4/9/2017
Steppenwolf Theatre Company presents the world premiere production of Linda Vista by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright and ensemble member Tracy Letts, directed by Dexter Bullard. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Arielle Jacobs Tells Her Life Story in A LEAP IN THE DARK at 54 Below - 4/9/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Arielle Jacobs in her debut one-woman-show 'A Leap in the Dark' on April 9th & 30th.
THE PROFANE Makes World Premiere Off-Broadway - 4/9/2017
Playwrights Horizons has announced complete casting for THE PROFANE, the world premiere of a new play by Zayd Dohrn (Outside People, Reborning). Directed by Kip Fagan (Grand Concourse at , Exit Strategy, The Revisionist, Asuncion), THE PROFANE will be the fifth production of the theater company's 2016/2017 Season.
Kairos Italy Theater presents US premiere of "The Worth of Women" - 4/9/2017
Schwabacher Debut Recitals at San Francisco Opera Continues - 4/9/2017
The 34th season of Schwabacher Debut Recitals continues on Sunday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater with mezzo-soprano Renée Rapier, bass Anthony Reed and pianist and San Francisco Opera Head of Music Staff John Churchwell. They will present The Woods: A Rom-Com Recital, a series of songs by American composers compiled by Reed into a narrative with original dialogue. The performance will be directed by first-year San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow Aria Umezawa.
Nellie McKay's A GIRL NAMED BILL Arrives at LPR - 4/10/2017
Nellie McKay is reviving the acclaimed transgender stage show for a US tour. 'A GIRL NAMED BILL - The Life and Times of Billy Tipton' will hit eight cities in April. Scroll down for dates!
Daniel Breaker Joins Chicago's HAMILTON as 'Aaron Burr' - 4/11/2017
Producer Jeffrey Seller is thrilled to announce Tony Award nominee DANIEL BREAKER will join the Chicago company of Hamilton as Aaron Burr. He will begin performances on Tuesday, April 11 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.
Norm Lewis Joins Immersive SWEENEY TODD in Title Role - 4/11/2017
Producers of the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street have announced that New York audiences can now 'attend the tale' through December 31, 2017, with a new block of tickets on sale today.
Jens Bang-Rasmussen Makes New York Recital Debut 4/11 - 4/11/2017
Spector & Barrett Bring LOOK AT IT MY WAY to Feinstein's/54 Below - 4/11/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below will welcome Broadway veterans and married couple Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector in their brand-new show, 'Look at It My Way,' this April.
Irish Rep Premieres Larry Kirwan's REBEL IN THE SOUL - 4/12/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of REBEL IN THE SOUL, a new play by Larry Kirwan (Liverpool Fantasy). Directed by Charlotte Moore (Finian's Rainbow), REBEL IN THE SOUL begins performances on April 12, 2017 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre and officially opens on April 18, running through May 24, 2017.
Irish Rep Presents the World Premiere of REBEL IN THE SOUL - 4/12/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced full casting for the world premiere of REBEL IN THE SOUL, a new play by Larry Kirwan (Liverpool Fantasy).
Writers of Color Spotlighted in MTF's LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING - 4/12/2017
Musical Theatre Factory has announced that it will present 'LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING'on April 12th at 9:30PM as the next offering in its lineup of Joe's Pub Concert Series.
MOURNING THE LIVING Tackles Alzheimers and Their Caregivers Off-Broadway - 4/13/2017
Lifewise Productions has announced that it will stage Mickele Hogan's MOURNING THE LIVING, a new drama directed by Alan Souza about caregivers of those afflicted with Alzheimer's disease, April 7th thru April 22nd at the Dorothy Strelsin Theatre at 312 West 36th Street in Manhattan. The official opening is on Thursday, April 13th at 8PM.
BAMBOO IN BUSHWICK Heads to Brooklyn, Off-Broadway This Spring - 4/13/2017
Working Theater, under the direction of Artistic Producing Director MarkPlesent, has announced that it will present BAMBOO IN BUSHWICK – a new play that explores the varying and complex reactions to gentrification in the suddenly trendy Bushwick section of Brooklyn, as the second fully staged production in the company's FIVE BOROUGHS / ONE CITY project, which is deepening its relationships with communities of working people in their very own neighborhoods.
Fledgling Brings Nicky Silver's Updated THE ALTRUISTS to Theatre Row - 4/13/2017
The Fledgling Theatre Company will present its production of Nicky Silver's THE ALTRUISTS this spring when it seems to have as much, if not more, relevance than it did when it premiered in 2000.
Renée Fleming Sings Final Performance in Met Opera's DER ROSENKAVALIER - 4/13/2017
Renée Fleming sings her final performances of one of her signature roles as the Marschallin in the Met's new production of Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier, opening April 13. Robert Carsen directs the new production—the company's first new staging of the piece since 1969—with Sebastian Weigle conducting all performances. The starry cast includes El?na Garan?a in her company role debut as the Marschallin's young lover, Octavian, opposite Erin Morley as Sophie, the innocent young woman who comes between Marschallin and Octavian; Günther Groissböck as Baron Ochs, the Marschallin's oafish cousin; Marcus Brück in his Met debut as Sophie's father Faninal; and Matthew Polenzani as the Italian Singer. Kathleen Kim sings Sophie in the April 28 and May 1 performances.
Cream of the Crop Featured on Porter's 'RICHARD RODGERS' Album - 4/14/2017
Tony and Grammy Award-Winner Billy Porter's new studio album, Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers, will be released April 14, 2017 and will be available for pre-order tomorrow (Friday, March 3), it was announced today by Bee & El and Sony Masterworks Broadway.
Tituss Burgess, Julie Andrews & More ft. On JULIE'S GREENROOM Soundtrack, Out Digitally Today - 4/14/2017
Varèse Sarabande will release the JULIE'S GREENROOM – Original Netflix Series Soundtrack digitally on April 14 and on CD May 5, 2017.
DVR Alert: Josh Groban & Cast of 'THE GREAT COMET' Performs on GMA Today - 4/14/2017
|
Producer Q Theatricals announced today that after critically acclaimed and award winning productions in Seattle, New Jersey and Boston the new musical, ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME, will begin performances on Friday, April 14, 2017 and officially open on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theatre (305 West 43rd Street). This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, June 11th only.
First New York Revival of A.A. Milne's THE LUCKY ONE Begins at Mint Theater Company - 4/14/2017
Coming up next for Mint Theater Company will be the first ever New York revival of The Lucky One by A.A. Milne. Performances begin April 14th and continue through June 25th at the Beckett Theater at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Opening Night is set for May 18th.
Blickenstaff & Hunton Reprise Roles When FREAKY FRIDAY Hits Cleveland - 4/15/2017
The body-swapping duo in Cleveland Play House's (CPH) musical production of Disney's Freaky Friday will be played by Heidi Blickenstaff (Broadway's Something Rotten!) and Emma Hunton (Broadway's Spring Awakening).
Mach, Morton, Remy & Weiss Belt Beyonce & Bruno Mars in D.C. - 4/15/2017
New York City's acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will head to Washington D.C. on April 15th at 8pm, honoring two major legends of pop with Broadway Sings Beyoncé & Bruno Mars. The one-night-only concert will feature completely new arrangements of the hits of these two groundbreaking artists, accompanied by a spectacular band playing original orchestrations.
Jennifer Jasper's PRESSING MATTERS Begins Off-Broadway - 4/15/2017
Mary J. Davis / MBL Productions will present the World Premiere of Pressing Matters by Jennifer Jasper, directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt. Pressing Matters will begin performances on Saturday, April 15 and celebrate its opening night on Thursday, April 20 running through May 20, 2017 at Theatre Row's Clurman Theatre (410 West 42nd Street).
York Symphony Orchestra To Be Featured On NPR's FROM THE TOP - 4/15/2017
|
Opera San Jose Presents Puccini's LA BOHEME - 4/15/2017
La bohème is a passionate story of love among young artists in Paris. Mimi spends her days embroidering and her winter evenings longing for springtime. Literally in search of light, a match for her only