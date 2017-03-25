Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 3/25/2017

Opera Philadelphia Launches Free Breaking the Waves Audio Stream - 3/29/2017 The runaway success of Opera Philadelphia's world premiere production of Breaking the Waves marked a catalytic moment last fall, “changing many of the people who brought the piece to the stage – and the company itself” (Philadelphia Inquirer). The new adaptation of Lars von Trier's searing Oscar-nominated film scored a nomination for the International Opera Award for Best World Premiere, and Opera News declared it “among the best 21st-century American operas yet produced.” Now home audiences the world over can hear the spellbinding production in its entirety at operaphila.org, starting next Wednesday, March 29 at 1pm, when Opera Philadelphia unveils a free on-demand audio stream of the world premiere production that took the opera world by storm, capping an online celebration of Women's History Month.

