Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 3/25/2017
MY BIG GAY ITALIAN MIDLIFE CRISIS Celebrates One Year Anniversary off-Broadway; Extends Through March - 3/25/2017
Capitol City Opera Presents THE BILLY GOATS GRUFF - 3/25/2017
Capitol City Opera Company's (CCOC) Opera Outreach for Children will present The Billy Goats Gruff on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University.
Bobby Cannavale Stars in THE HAIRY APE at Park Avenue Armory - 3/25/2017
Park Avenue Armory presents a bold staging of Eugene O'Neill's iconic American drama The Hairy Ape, directed by Oliver Award-winner Richard Jones and starring Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale.
Storm Theatre Kicks Off 20th Season With World Premiere Of "Deconstruction" - 3/25/2017
Eddie George Stars in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Nashville Rep - 3/25/2017
'A Raisin in the Sun is an iconic play that still resonates today,' says actor Eddie George, who plays the pivotal role of Walter Lee. 'I look forward to bringing my own interpretation of who Walter Lee is during this period of time. The play goes through the frustrations of being an African American male and who he wants to be during that time in American history. I'm excited to be a part of that.'
Spectrum News NY1's ON STAGE Spotlights COME FROM AWAY - 3/25/2017
Spectrum News NY1's On Stage will give viewers an in-depth look at the newest hit to take the Broadway stage in a special show dedicated entirely to the musical, 'Come From Away', to air on Saturday, March 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Breaking News: London's JERSEY BOYS to Take Final Bow in Spring 2017 - 3/26/2017
One of London's best loved musicals, Jersey Boys, will close at the Piccadilly Theatre on Sunday 26 March 2017 following nine amazing years in London.
ALT & Merkin Concert Hall Present 'SHERLOCK HOLMES AND...THE FALLEN GIANT' - 3/26/2017
American Lyric Theater (ALT) and Merkin Concert Hall at Kaufman Music Center present InsightALT: Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Fallen Giant on March 26, 2017 at 3pm, 129 W. 67th Street, NYC.
Kelli O'Hara Headlines THE MAIN EVENT Fundraiser in Norfolk - 3/26/2017
On March 26, 2017, THE MAIN Event: A Celebration for the Arts, presented by TowneBank, will bring a private weekend celebration of arts and culture to downtown Norfolk.
Steven Pasquale Set for BROADWAY TO MAIN STREET on NPR - 3/26/2017
A generous grant from the Ira and Leonore Gershwin Trusts Philanthropic Fund in the amount of $10,000 has been awarded to support the “Broadway to Main Street” program hosted by Laurence Maslon which airs Sundays at 3PM on NPR affiliate NY/Long Island station WPPB/88.3FM.
Fontana, Luker, Silverman & More Slated for PROJECT BROADWAY at Symphony Space - 3/27/2017
Symphony Space's PROJECT BROADWAY, a celebration of all that's new and exciting on the Great White Way, returns for its second installment, March 27 - April 2. This year's theme is 'The Art of Collaboration,' spotlighting the alchemy that turns music, book, choreography, and staging into theatrical magic.
Urie, Page Perform at 2017 RUNNING OF THE RED BULLS Benefit - 3/27/2017
Jesse Berger (Founding Artistic Director) and the Board of Trustees of Red Bull Theater have announced the Ninth Annual RUNNING OF THE RED BULLS BENEFIT on Monday March 27th, at 6pm, celebrating their 14th Season and honoring Oscar Isaac, Olivia Reis, and George Forbes with the 2017 Matador Awards For Excellence in Classical Theater.
John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Opens at The Public Theater - 3/27/2017
Previews for the New York premiere of Latin History for Morons will begin on Friday, February 24 at The Public Theater.
Stamos, Meron & Zadan, Greenblatt Chair Mr. Abbott Gala for Kenny Leon - 3/27/2017
Symphony Space Kicks Off 2017 PROJECT BROADWAY Series - 3/27/2017
WP Theater Gala, Hosted by Lena Hall, Honors Debra Messing - 3/27/2017
WP Theater (formerly Women's Project Theater), under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Lisa McNulty and Managing Director Michael Sag, has announced WP Theater's 32nd Annual Gala, honoring game-changing women with the Women of Achievement Awards. The gala will honor Emmy Award-winning actress and activist Debra Messing ('Will & Grace,' Outside Mullingar) and trailblazing media executive, President of BBC Worldwide North America, Ann M. Sarnoff.
Photos: First Look at John Leguizamo in LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS - 3/27/2017
The Public's New York premiere of Latin History for Morons, created and performed by John Leguizamo and directed by Tony Taccone, was recently extended through Sunday, April 23, with an official press opening on Monday, March 27. BroadwayWorld has a first look at Leguizamo onstage below!
Karen Ziemba & More Bring the '40s to Town Hall for 'Broadway by the Year' - 3/27/2017
Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Bullets Over Broadway, Curtains, Contact), multi-award winning Nightclub star Klea Blackhurst and Steve 'The Whistler' Herbst are set to star in Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series on Monday, March 27 at 8pm, 'The Broadway Musicals of the 1940s,' which will highlight the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kurt Weill & Leonard Bernstein.
CHURCH & STATE Opens at New World Stages - 3/27/2017
The official Opening Night has moved to Monday, March 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. of the New York Premiere of Church & State, the critically acclaimed play by Jason Odell Williams, now in previews at New World Stages (340 W. 50th Street - between 8th & 9th Avenues) where performances began March 3, 2017 for an open-ended engagement.
Martha Plimpton Honored with PFLAG's 2017 Straight for Equality Award - 3/27/2017
PFLAG National - the nation's largest organization uniting families, allies, and people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) - today announced it will honor Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Martha Plimpton with the Straight for Equality in Entertainment award at the Ninth Annual Straight for Equality Awards Gala on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis New York in Times Square.
Davis, Margherita & More Sing '40s Tunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR - 3/27/2017
Tony Award Honoree Ben Davis (Violet, A Little Night Music, La Boheme), Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Kendrick Jones (Shuffle Along, The Scottsboro Boys) & Drama Desk Award-nominee Daniel Reichard (Original Cast of Jersey Boys) will join previously announced Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Bullets Over Broadway, Curtains, Contact), multi-award winning Nightclub star Klea Blackhurst & Steve 'The Whistler' Herbst at Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series on Monday, March 27 at 8pm, 'The Broadway Musicals of the 1940s,' which will highlight the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kurt Weill & Leonard Bernstein.
The Gates Are Almost Open! 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' Sets Spring Broadway Bow - 3/28/2017
The factory is almost open! Producers for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle, just announced the show will begin performances Tuesday, March 28, 2017 and officially opens Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).
TARA TREMENDOUS Musical Debuts at 54 Below - 3/28/2017
Monkees lead singer Micky Dolenz and Matilda The Musical's MiMi Ryder have joined the cast of award-winning writer Stewart St John's Tara Tremendous The Musical, based on Wonkybot Studios' #1 iTunes Kids & Family podcast The Secret Diaries of Tara Tremendous. The one-night, family friendly show will debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York on March 28th at 7PM.
Douglas, Iconis, Pope, SPAMILTON & More Among 2017 MAC Nominees - 3/28/2017
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) has announced the 2017 MAC Award nominees.
O'Hurley, Evancho & Loeb to Make Cafe Carlyle Debuts This Spring - 3/28/2017
The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has announced the Café Carlyle's spring 2017 season, which features the venue debuts of actor/singer John O'Hurley, classical crossover star Jackie Evancho, and singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb; as well as the return of audience favorite John Pizzarelli.
John O'Hurley Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut with A MAN WITH STANDARDS - 3/28/2017
Award-winning actor/singer John O'Hurley makes his Café Carlyle debut, March 28 - April 8.
Musicals Tonight! Presents Cole Porter's DU BARRY WAS A LADY - 3/28/2017
Musicals Tonight! has announced the full cast for its production of Du Barry Was a Lady (1939), featuring music and lyrics by Cole Porter and originally starring Bert Lahr, Ethel Merman and Betty Grable.
Broadway's WAR PAINT Launches Digital Lottery - 3/28/2017
The new Broadway musical War Paint, which is currently in previews, will add a digital lottery beginning Tuesday, March 28.
Nicholas Rodriguez Returns to St. Louis for 'MUNY MAGIC' - 3/29/2017
The upcoming spring 2017 production of Muny Magic at The Sheldon will welcome popular Muny artist, Nicholas Rodriguez back to St. Louis for March 29th and 30th.
Barry, Moreau, Rowley & Zegree Headline MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Paper Mill - 3/29/2017
Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced casting for the smash hit musical Million Dollar Quartet with book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, original concept by Mr. Mutrux, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins.
Opera Philadelphia Launches Free Breaking the Waves Audio Stream - 3/29/2017
The runaway success of Opera Philadelphia's world premiere production of Breaking the Waves marked a catalytic moment last fall, “changing many of the people who brought the piece to the stage – and the company itself” (Philadelphia Inquirer). The new adaptation of Lars von Trier's searing Oscar-nominated film scored a nomination for the International Opera Award for Best World Premiere, and Opera News declared it “among the best 21st-century American operas yet produced.” Now home audiences the world over can hear the spellbinding production in its entirety at operaphila.org, starting next Wednesday, March 29 at 1pm, when Opera Philadelphia unveils a free on-demand audio stream of the world premiere production that took the opera world by storm, capping an online celebration of Women's History Month.
The Public's Free, Cuban-Inspired Mobile Unit TWELFTH NIGHT Tours the Boroughs - 3/30/2017
Continuing its commitment to bringing free Shakespeare to the community and strengthening audience engagement with the arts, The Public Theater will mount its MOBILE UNIT again this spring with a free three-week tour to the five boroughs of Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT, directed by Saheem Ali.
Tribute to the Bronx GROWING UP GONZALES Hits Medicine Show Theater - 3/30/2017
From Executive Producers Maria Torres, John O'Connor, Michael and Sandra Lang, Maria Barreto and Linda Garcia comes GROWING UP GONZALES, a vibrant and uplifting Bronx tale. Previews begin on Friday, March 17th at Medicine Show Theater, 549 West 52nd Street between 10th and 11th Avenues. The production's official opening will be on Thursday, March 30th at 7PM.
Kairos Italy Theater presents US premiere of "The Worth of Women" - 3/30/2017
Tracy Letts's LINDA VISTA Begins at Steppenwolf - 3/30/2017
Sutton Foster Returns to Ball State to Helm SHREK THE MUSICAL - 3/31/2017
Fiona is back! Tony-winning stage and screen star Sutton Foster will return to Ball State University, where she holds an honorary doctorate, to co-direct the SHREK THE MUSICAL for the Department of Theatre and Dance this season.
LPTW Honors Hall, Cho, Tommy & More at 2017 Awards Celebration - 3/31/2017
On Friday, March 31, 2017, The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW), a not-for-profit organization committed to promoting visibility and increasing opportunities for women in the professional theatre, is pleased to recognize the talents of six outstanding women: Carol Hall, Linda Cho, Lilieana Blain-Cruz, Liesl Tommy, Jess Chayes and Emily Simoness.
Deborah Cox Records BODYGUARD Hits for I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU Album - 3/31/2017
Broadway Records and Deco Recording Group have announced that Deborah Cox: I Will Always Love You will be released digitally and in stores on March 31, 2017.
Castillo, Crudup, Giles & More Star in Plays by 10-Year-Olds - 3/31/2017
The 52nd Street Project makes a difference in the lives of countless Hell's Kitchen (Clinton) kids by pairing them with theater professionals who mentor them through the creation of original theater. Perhaps the most poignant presentations made by the Project are those in its semi-annual Playmaking series, which features the Project's youngest Hell's Kitchen menses - 9- and 10-year-olds who have just begun their theatrical education - writing for accomplished professional actors and revealing their work to a public audience for the first time.
Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for Beethoven's FIDELIO - 3/31/2017
The Houston Symphony announced today that Tony Award winner and three-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad will join the cast of its new semi-staged, concert version of Beethoven's Fidelio, the composer's only opera, March 31 and April 2.
SPEECH & DEBATE Soundtrack Released - 3/31/2017
Sycamore Pictures has just announced the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for SPEECH & DEBATE will be released by Broadway Records.
Cynthia Erivo Performs at 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - 4/1/2017
The Skivvies and More Slated for Spring at The Green Room 42 - 4/1/2017
The Green Room 42, Broadway's newest, funkiest, and most spacious club located on 42nd street and Tenth Ave inside YOTEL announces an all-star lineup for the spring.