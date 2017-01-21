Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/21/2017

You Never Had a Friend Like Her! See Whoopi Take the Stage in ALADDIN on THE VIEW - 1/26/2017 The house at Disney's Aladdin on Broadway had their wish granted when Whoopi Goldberg made a surprise one-night-only appearance last night, January 19th. Goldberg's appearance was taped for a segment for ABCs 'The View' this Thursday January 26th that will also include the show-stopping number 'Friend Like Me,' filmed at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre. Scroll down for a sneak peek at Whoopi in costume!

