Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/21/2017
|
Kuhn, Fontana, Luker & More Tapped for 92Y's LYRICS & LYRICISTS Season - 1/21/2017
92Y announces casting for Lyrics & Lyricists new season. Having garnered audience and critical acclaim, the country's premier American Songbook series begins 2017 with Judy Kuhn, Santino Fontana, Rebecca Luker, Christiane Noll and Lauren Worsham among the performers.
|
Travel to 1943 China in INCIDENT AT HIDDEN TEMPLE at Pan Asian Rep - 1/21/2017
Tisa Chang, Founding Artistic Producing Director of Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, announces its 40th Milestone Season in 2017 with the commissioned World Premiere of INCIDENT AT HIDDEN TEMPLE, which will run from January 21 - February 12, 2017 at the Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row in New York City (410 W. 42nd Street). The official opening will be on Thursday January 26 at 7:30PM.
|
THE VIDEO GAMES, Extends Off-Broadway - 1/21/2017
|
WAR PAINT & More Get Behind-the-Scenes Looks at the Guggenheim This Spring - 1/22/2017
Works & Process at the Guggenheim has announced its spring 2017 season.
|
Ma-Yi Premieres Rock Musical PEER GYNT & THE NORWEGIAN HAPA BAND - 1/22/2017
The Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning Asian-American Off-Broadway Ma-Yi Theater Company will present the World Premiere of PEER GYNT & the Norwegian Hapa Band, a new rock musical by Michi Barall, with music by Paul Lieber and Matt Park.
|
David Cromer Returns to OUR TOWN for Hypocrites Benefit Reading - 1/22/2017
The Hypocrites welcomes David Cromer back to Chicago for a dynamic reading of Our Town. Many of the original 2008 cast returns for this extremely special benefit event.
|
Memory Play ORANGE JULIUS Opens Off-Broadway - 1/22/2017
A friendly reminder! Previews begin next week, January 10, at 8:00pm for Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and Page 73's New York premiere of Basil Kreimendahl's memory play about a transmasculine child and their dying Vietnam vet father. Orange Julius, directed by Dustin Wills, will run at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, 224 Waverly Place, and opens Sunday, January 22, at 8:00pm.
|
PARAMOUR Stars Are High-Flying Headliners at BROADWAY AT W - 1/22/2017
This Sunday, January 22nd, Broadway at W kicks off the 2017 Season with the high-flying return of Broadway's Cirque du Soleil Paramour.
|
Photos: Meet the Cast of Neo-Futurists' GREAT AMERICAN DRAMA - 1/22/2017
The New York Neo-Futurists will present their full-length experiment, The Great American Drama at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre/ A.R.T. New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street). The Great American Drama is created by Connor Sampson and written by Connor Sampson, Nicole Hill, Dan McCoy & Katy-May Hudson, with Direction and Dramaturgy by Greg Taubman. The show will begin on January 17, open on January 22 and will run through February 5, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in character below!
|
New Plays by LaBute & More on Tap for La MaMa's AdA - 1/23/2017
New plays by Neil LaBute, Marta Buchaca and Marco Calvani - leading writers/directors representing contemporary voices in drama in the U.S., Spain and Italy, respectively - will be given their U.S. debuts in the 3rd edition of the ambitious, provocative series of one-act plays, AdA: AUTHOR DIRECTING AUTHOR, running Off-Broadway at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 E. 4 St. NYC) with previews starting January 19, 2017 prior to opening January 23. Ada: AUTHOR DIRECTING AUTHOR is a unique evening of theater: the three playwrights direct one another's work.
|
Carson Elrod & More Tapped for THE MERRY DEVIL OF EDMONTON at Red Bull - 1/23/2017
Red Bull Theater today announced the cast for their next Revelation Reading on Monday January 23rd (7:30pm) at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street): William Shakespeare's (we think) THE MERRY DEVIL OF EDMONTON, directed by Ben Prusiner and featuring Opal Alladin, Sheila Bandyopadhyay, Johnny Lee Davenport, Dan de Jesus, Carson Elrod, Rebecca S'manga Frank, Adam Green, Andrus Nichols, Sarah Rice, David Ryan Smith, Derek Smith, Raphael Nash Thompson, Ryan Brooke Taylor, Sam Tsoutsouvas, Andrew Weems, and more.
|
Constantine Maroulis & More Sign on for WEARING BLACK Reading - 1/23/2017
NewYorkRep and The Telling Company have announced casting for their upcoming staged reading of WEARING BLACK, the new musical featuring book, music and lyrics by Riley Thomas.
|
DVR Alert: Idina Menzel Guests on NBC's 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Tonight - 1/23/2017
BWW has learned that on Monday, January 23rd, Grammy and Tony winner Idina Menzel will visit NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers.
|
MTF Rocks Out at Joe's Pub with Discount Ghost Stories' WELL WORN WORDS - 1/23/2017
Musical Theatre Factory, under the direction of Artistic Director, Shakina Nayfack, has announced that it will present Discount Ghost Stories' WELL WORN WORDS, a new rock musical with book, music and additional lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen and book, archival research, and adapted text by Jessica Kahkoska, direction by Austin Regan and musical direction by Luke McGinnis, January 23 at 7pm at the Joe's Pub, 425 Lafayette Street.
|
RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA Premieres at New York City Center Stage II - 1/24/2017
Ring Twice for Miranda, a new play written by Alan Hruska (Laugh It Up, Stare It Down; The Man on Her Mind; New House under Construction) and directed by Rick Lombardo (San Jose Rep Artistic Director from 2008-2014, The Snow Queen, Bill W. and Dr. Bob), will premiere at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues).
|
Photos: Meet the Cast of RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA Off-Broadway - 1/24/2017
Rehearsals begin today, Tuesday, December 13th, for the new play Ring Twice for Miranda, written by Alan Hruska (Laugh It Up, Stare It Down; The Man on Her Mind; New House under Construction) and directed by Rick Lombardo (San Jose Rep Artistic Director from 2008-2014, The Snow Queen, Bill W. and Dr. Bob). To celebrate the first day of rehearsal, get a first look at the cast in character below!
|
Broadway Orchestrator Lynne Shankel's Debut Album 'Bare Naked' Out Today - 1/24/2017
Award-winning orchestrator and arranger Lynne Shankel has announced that her debut album, "Bare Naked" will be released on the Yellow Sound Label on Tuesday January 24th.
|
Photos: In Rehearsal for RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA Off-Broadway - 1/24/2017
Rehearsals kicked off in December for the new play Ring Twice for Miranda, written by Alan Hruska (Laugh It Up, Stare It Down; The Man on Her Mind; New House under Construction) and directed by Rick Lombardo (San Jose Rep Artistic Director from 2008-2014, The Snow Queen, Bill W. and Dr. Bob). BroadwayWorld has a more in-depth peek at the company in rehearsal below!
|
BWW TV: Go Behind the Scenes with RING TWICE FOR MIRANDA - 1/24/2017
Rehearsals kicked off in December for the new play Ring Twice for Miranda, written by Alan Hruska (Laugh It Up, Stare It Down; The Man on Her Mind; New House under Construction) and directed by Rick Lombardo (San Jose Rep Artistic Director from 2008-2014, The Snow Queen, Bill W. and Dr. Bob). Click below to go behind-the-scenes with the cast and creative team!
|
Historian Celebrates Jerry Herman with HELLO, JERRY! at York Theatre Company - 1/24/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, presents the New York debut of musical theatre historian Charles Troy, who celebrates the life and career of legendary Broadway composer Jerry Herman with Hello, Jerry!, a one-night only multimedia presentation.
|
Robert O'Hara Helms His Off-Broadway Hit BOOTYCANDY in Chicago This Winter - 1/25/2017
Windy City Playhouse, offering Chicago's most sophisticated theatergoing experience, has announced its third and edgiest season yet, featuring the Chicago premiere of Robert O'Hara's wild coming-of-age story Bootycandy to be directed here by the playwright, himself, starting performances January 25; the Chicago premiere of Fernanda Coppel's gripping feminist tale King Liz, directed by local favorite Joanie Schultz, starting May 24; and Gina Gionfriddo's dark comedy Becky Shaw, directed by Jeff Award-winning director Scott Weinstein, beginning September 20.
|
'GEORGIE ROSE' Heads Off-Broadway - 1/25/2017
Producers Martin Platt and David Elliott with Mary Cossette, Jamie deRoy, Richard Winkler, and Mike Blank will present the New York premiere of the critically acclaimed Signature Theatre production of Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose, the new play written by and starring Ed Dixon (Sunset Boulevard, LES MISERABLES) with direction by Eric Schaeffer (Follies, Million Dollar Quartet).
|
Dow & Martinez Star in FADE at Primary Stages - 1/25/2017
Primary Stages has announced complete casting today for the New York premiere of FADE, written by Tanya Saracho (Mala Hierba) and directed by Jerry Ruiz (Basilica).
|
Opera Columbus Debuts Collaboration With Juilliard School, MISSION: SERAGLIO - 1/25/2017
Opera Columbus puts a bold, new twist on Mozart's The Abduction from the Seraglio in its own original, James Bond-themed spectacular,Mission: Seraglio. With action as bold as Bond, music as magnificent as Mozart, and wit as dry as the best martini, Mission: Seraglio will be the first production under the umbrella of Opera Columbus' new artistic collaboration with The Juilliard School.
|
Lauren Elder Celebrates Self-Titled Debut Album at the Slipper Room - 1/25/2017
Broadway star Lauren Elder's debut-album release concert will be held at the Slipper Room on Wednesday, January 25 at 8pm.
|
Michael Feinstein Hosts AMERICAN SONGBOOK AT NJPAC on NJTV - 1/25/2017
NJTV, New Jersey's public television network, announced the fourth season of the award-winning music series, American Songbook at NJPAC, hosted for the first time by multi-platinum-selling entertainer Michael Feinstein, will premiere on Wednesday, January 25th on NJTV (check local listings). The six-part series, now entitled American Songbook at NJPAC Hosted by Michael Feinstein, will also air on THIRTEEN and WLIW21 in the spring. Scroll down for a sneak peek at the performers onstage!
|
Max von Essen Leads YOURS UNFAITHFULLY Off-Broadway - 1/26/2017
The Mint Theater, currently enjoying the extended run of the acclaimed A Day by the Sea will follow that with the World Premiere of Yours Unfaithfully by Miles Malleson, an 'un-Romantic Comedy' about the price of free love.
|
Tracy Letts's MAN FROM NEBRASKA Begins at Second Stage - 1/26/2017
Second Stage Theatre has announced complete casting for its upcoming New York premiere production of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts' play, MAN FROM NEBRASKA, directed by David Cromer.
|
Tracy Letts's MAN FROM NEBRASKA Begins at Second Stage - 1/26/2017
Just announced, Annette O'Toole will assume the role of Nancy Carpenter in the upcoming New York premiere production of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts' play, MAN FROM NEBRASKA, directed by David Cromer.
|
David Ives's THE LIAR Opens at Classic Stage - 1/26/2017
Classic Stage Company will present the comedy THE LIAR by David Ives, adapted from the play Le Menteur by Pierre Corneille, and directed by Michael Kahn, beginning previews Wednesday, January 11 at CSC (136 East 13th Street). THE LIAR will have its official press opening Thursday, January 26 and play a limited engagement through Sunday, February 26.
|
|
Photo Flash: First Look at Max von Essen and More in YOURS UNFAITHFULLY - 1/26/2017
The Mint Theater has begun performances for the World Premiere of Yours Unfaithfully by Miles Malleson, an 'un-Romantic Comedy' about the price of free love. Performances began last night, December 27th, at The Beckett Theater at Theatre Row, and continue through February 18th. Opening Night is set for January 26th. Yours Unfaithfully was published in 1933 but never produced, making Mint's production a very belated World Premiere. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
|
Glenn Close Discusses Return to Broadway in SUNSET BOULEVARD on NBC's 'Today' - 1/26/2017
BWW has learned that on Thursday, January 26th, actress Glenn Close will stop by NBC's TODAY to discuss her return to Broadway in the revival of SUNSET BOULEVARD.
|
SCOTUS at Center of Public Forum's 'LETTERS FROM DETENTION' - 1/26/2017
This month, the Supreme Court heard their final cases under the Obama administration. The last, Ziglar v. Abbasi, was argued on January 18 and concerns hundreds of Muslim, South Asian, and Arab men who were rounded up, detained for months, and deported in the wake of 9/11 based on their race, religion, ethnicity, and immigration status.
|
You Never Had a Friend Like Her! See Whoopi Take the Stage in ALADDIN on THE VIEW - 1/26/2017
The house at Disney's Aladdin on Broadway had their wish granted when Whoopi Goldberg made a surprise one-night-only appearance last night, January 19th. Goldberg's appearance was taped for a segment for ABCs 'The View' this Thursday January 26th that will also include the show-stopping number 'Friend Like Me,' filmed at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre. Scroll down for a sneak peek at Whoopi in costume!
|
M Lamar To Release FUNERAL DOOM SPIRITUAL And SURVEILLANCE ANSWERS AND THE BLACK PSYCHE - 1/27/2017
After listening to a few songs from 'Speculum Orum - Shackled to the Dead', the 2013 record from Brooklyn-based, genre-defying composer/vocalist/pianist and visual/fine artist M Lamar, esteemed composer/vocalist/artist Diamanda Galas proclaimed, 'THIS BITCH CAN SING!'
|
Improvised Parody SHAMILTON Shakes Up the Windy City This Winter - 1/27/2017
The producers of the Chicago-based “Baby Wants Candy” announce the debut of their newest improvised musical, “Shamilton,” inspired by hit musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, at Apollo Theater Chicago (2540 N. Lincoln Ave).
|
Audra McDonald Kicks Off 2017 Tour in Walnut Creek, CA - 1/27/2017
Six-time Tony winner and recent star of Broadway's SHUFFLE ALONG Audra McDonald has just announced her first six tour dates of 2017, with two stops featuring her husband - fellow stage vet Will Swenson.
|
HURRICANE DIANE, Directed by Leigh Silverman, Premieres in N.J. - 1/27/2017
Two River Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, continues its 2016/17 Season with Hurricane Diane, a commissioned world-premiere play written by Madeleine George and directed by Leigh Silverman.
|
HOLIDAY INN Director Helms ASSISTED LOVING in Albany - 1/27/2017
Dating is hard enough on its own, much less when you have to screen your father's options, too. Bob Morris' hilarious, poignant new play Assisted Loving: Dating with My Dad posits a brave new world that tangles filial piety, romance and the internet in bright, unexpected ways.
|
Sing-Along Version of Disney's MOANA Sails into Theaters Today! - 1/27/2017
The epic journey continues for MOANA fans as Walt Disney Animation Studios introduces an all-new sing-along version of the hit, critically-lauded comedy-adventure “Moana,” coming to theaters nationwide Jan. 27, 2017.
|
THREE WAY, Trio of Comic, One-Act Operas, Premieres in Nashville - 1/27/2017
Three Way is a trio of comic one-act operas for eight singers and chamber orchestra by Robert Paterson, with libretto by David Cote, that explores the possible future–and the eternal questions–of love, sex, and need.
|
Houston Grand Opera Presents 2017 'Concert of Arias' - 1/27/2017
Houston Grand Opera (HGO) has chosen the semifinalists for the 29th annual Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers Concert of Arias, to be presented in the Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center on January 27, at 7 p.m.
|
Ramin Karimloo & Alison Luff Star on SONG OF SOLOMON Recording - 1/27/2017
Broadway Records has announced that Song of Solomon (Original Concept Recording) will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, January 27, 2017.
|
Palm Beach Opera Presents MADAMA BUTTERFLY - 1/27/2017
Palm Beach Opera presents Giacomo Puccini's Madama Butterfly for one weekend only, January 27-29, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. One of the most popular operas in the repertoire, Madama Butterfly is filled with recognizable melodies and passionate drama.
|
Photos: First Look at Silverman-Helmed HURRICANE DIANE in NJ - 1/27/2017
Two River Theater presents Hurricane Diane, a commissioned world premiere written by Madeleine George and directed by Leigh Silverman. The production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh and original music by The Bengsons. Performances will continue through Sunday, February 12. The opening night performance is Friday, January 27 at 8pm. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
|
AZ Opera Presents MADAMA BUTTERFLY This Winter - 1/28/2017
Arizona Opera kicks off 2017 with Puccini's masterpiece, Madama Butterfly, in Tucson on January 28 at 7:30 pm and January 29 at 2:00 pm in Tucson Music Hall at 260 S. Church and in Phoenix on February 3 & 4 at 7:30 pm and February 5 at 2:00 pm in Symphony Hall, 75 N. 2nd St., Phoenix.
|
Fusion Theatre Presents Staged Reading of James Joyces' THE DEAD - 1/28/2017
|
James Lecesne's New Play THE MOTHER OF INVENTION Begins at Abingdon - 1/28/2017
James Lecesne is an Academy Award winner for Trevor, a Drama Desk Award winner for Word of Mouth, and an Outer Critics Circle Award winner for The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey. His new full-length play, The Mother of Invention, begins January 28th at Abingdon.
|
Tomei, Soules Lead Lecesne's THE MOTHER OF INVENTION at Abingdon - 1/28/2017
Concetta Tomei, best known for her roles on TV's China Beach and Providence and on stage in The Elephant Man (opposite David Bowie) and Sarah Ruhl's The Clean House, leads the cast of Abingdon Theatre Company's world premiere of THE MOTHER OF INVENTION, a new play by Academy Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner James Lecesne, as Dottie Nerber.
|
ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY! Makes Off-Broadway Premiere - 1/28/2017
Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play! makes its Off-Broadway Premiere from January 28 – February 5, 2017, at The New Victory Theater, NYC's only theater dedicated to quality performing arts for kids and families.
|
AN EVENING WITH Phyllis Hyman - 1/28/2017
AN EVENING WITH Phyllis Hyman, a world premiere musical the creators of the Broadway bound musical Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, has added an additional three-performance weekend to the previously announced performances due to popular demand.
|
Lyric Opera Kansas City Presents EXPLORATIONS Series With THE JULIET LETTERS - 1/28/2017
The inaugural Explorations series continues with Elvis Costello's The Juliet Letters, Jan. 28 and 29 at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building at the Richard J. Stern Opera Center.Explorations features eclectic programs in intimate spaces, with programming that crosses musical borders and experiments with a wide range of lyrical expression.