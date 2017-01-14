Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/14/2017

New Plays by LaBute & More on Tap for La MaMa's AdA - 1/19/2017 New plays by Neil LaBute, Marta Buchaca and Marco Calvani - leading writers/directors representing contemporary voices in drama in the U.S., Spain and Italy, respectively - will be given their U.S. debuts in the 3rd edition of the ambitious, provocative series of one-act plays, AdA: AUTHOR DIRECTING AUTHOR, running Off-Broadway at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 E. 4 St. NYC) with previews starting January 19, 2017 prior to opening January 23. Ada: AUTHOR DIRECTING AUTHOR is a unique evening of theater: the three playwrights direct one another's work.

