Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/14/2017
A MURDER ANNOUNCED at the Long Beach Playhouse 1/14 - 1/14/2017
Pacific Symphony Presents HANSEL AND GRETEL, OPERA FOR KIDS! - 1/14/2017
Start the New Year off on a note of happily-ever-after with Pacific Symphony's abridged version of one of the best-known and most-loved fairy-tales-turned-opera, “Hansel and Gretel, Opera for Kids!”
EST/Youngblood Presents MOPE by Paul Cameron Hardy - 1/14/2017
Ensemble Studio oTheatre (EST), along with EST's YOUNGBLOOD, whose past plays include the Tony Award-nominated Hand to God, will present the premiere of MOPE.
HURRICANE DIANE, Directed by Leigh Silverman, Premieres in N.J. - 1/14/2017
Two River Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, continues its 2016/17 Season with Hurricane Diane, a commissioned world-premiere play written by Madeleine George and directed by Leigh Silverman.
THE HUMANS Eats Last Thanksgiving Meal on Broadway - 1/15/2017
Producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller announced today that the most acclaimed, celebrated, and awarded American play in recent memory, The Humans, will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at its third New York home, the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, after its year-long, smash hit run on Broadway and fourteen weeks Off Broadway.
A DOG STORY Woofs Final Woof Off-Broadway - 1/15/2017
A Dog Story, a new musical with music and lyrics by Gayla D. Morgan (Mary - A Musical) and book by Eric H. Weinberger (Wanda's World), at The Loft at The Davenport Theatre (354 W. 45th Street), will play its final performance on Sunday, January 15th.
Evening Crane Theatre to Introduce New Verse Drama - 1/15/2017
DGA Joins PEN America's 'WRITERS RESIST: #LouderTogether' Protest - 1/15/2017
The Dramatists Guild of America will be a partner on WRITERS RESIST: #LouderTogether, PEN America's literary protest on the iconic steps of the New York Public Library in midtown Manhattan at 2 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Vancouver Opera and PuSh Festival to Premiere Verdi's MACBETH, 1/16/17 - 1/16/2017
Vancouver, BC ~ Vancouver Opera and PuSh International Performing Arts Festival are excited to announce they will together present the Canadian premiere of a stunning take on Verdi's Macbeth by one of South Africa's most exciting producing companies.
VOX LUMIERE'S 'PHANTOM' Brings Steampunk Off-Broadway - 1/16/2017
The producers of VOX LUMIERE'S PHANTOM OF THE OPERA have announced that the award-winning immersive and interactive stage and screen experience is coming to New York City, beginning performances at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square on Monday, January 16, 2017.
STAGE TUBE: Sneak Peek at Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, Coming to Dubai - 1/16/2017
Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit musical, CATS, is coming to Dubai Opera for a 10-day run January 16-25, 2017.
James & Bean Bring Female Twist to JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Concert - 1/16/2017
God could be a woman, so why not Jesus? The Highline Ballroom is slated to present Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in concert, starring Broadway veterans and powerhouse vocalists, Morgan James (Motown: The Musical, Godspell, The Addams Family) and Shoshana Bean (Hairspray, Wicked).
Project Shaw Celebrates Women with MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION & More in 2017 - 1/16/2017
Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw, under the leadership of Founding Artistic Director David Staller, announces its 2017 Season to be presented at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street).
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Concert - 1/16/2017
Producers Morgan James, Richard Amelius and Torya Beard have announced the full cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in concert.
Project Shaw Presents MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - 1/16/2017
Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw, under the leadership of Artistic Director David Staller, kicks off its 12th Season when it presents its 120th concert presentation with Shaw's 1893 comedy Mrs. Warren's Profession on Monday, January 16 at 7pm, at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street).
KINKY BOOTS Welcomes Taylor Louderman as New 'Lauren' - 1/16/2017
Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that Bring It On star Taylor Louderman will return to Broadway this winter, joining the Broadway company of Kinky Boots as 'Lauren' in the Tony Award-winning musical, beginning January 16, 2016.
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Launches National Tour in Boston - 1/17/2017
Just announced, the upcoming National Tour of SOMETHING ROTTEN will officially launch as part of Broadway In Boston's 2016-17 season!
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Announces Full Tour Schedule; Launching in Boston - 1/17/2017
Producer Kevin McCollum is pleased to announce Something Rotten!, the ten-time Tony-Award nominated smash hit musical comedy, directed and choreographed by Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), with music and lyrics by Grammy Award® winner Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award® nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell, will launch a national tour at the Boston Opera House January 17-29, 2017, following a preview period at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. The New York production recently celebrated its one-year anniversary on Broadway and continues performances at the St. James Theatre.
Ma-Yi Premieres Rock Musical PEER GYNT & THE NORWEGIAN HAPA BAND - 1/17/2017
The Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning Asian-American Off-Broadway Ma-Yi Theater Company will present the World Premiere of PEER GYNT & the Norwegian Hapa Band, a new rock musical by Michi Barall, with music by Paul Lieber and Matt Park.
Jason O'Connell's THE DORK KNIGHT Brings Batman to Abingdon - 1/17/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company kicks off 2017 with a limited engagement of THE DORK KNIGHT, a new play written and performed by Jason O'Connell (star of Bedlam's recent Off-Broadway hit Sense and Sensibility) about his complicated relationship with the Caped Crusader.
NYC & Co. Keeps Winter Moving with Broadway & Off-Broadway Weeks and More - 1/17/2017
NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, has announced its new Nonstop NYC winter campaign that includes celebrated promotions NYC Restaurant Week (Jan. 23–Feb.10), NYC Broadway Week (Jan. 17–Feb. 5) and NYC Off-Broadway Week (Feb. 27–Mar. 12), alongside the first-ever NYC Attractions Week (Jan.17–Feb.5).
Israeli Opera Presents LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR With the Opera Orchestra, Israel Symphony, Israeli Opera Chorus and More - 1/17/2017
The Israeli Opera will present 'Lucia di Lammermoor' by the Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti, conducted by Daniele Callegari, directed by Emilio Sagi and performed by international and Israeli soloists, The Opera Orchestra - The Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion and The Israeli Opera Chorus conducted by Ethan Schmeisser who will also alternate as the opera's conductor.
DVR Alert - Cast of Broadway's A BRONX TALE Performs on NBC's 'Today' - 1/17/2017
It's Official! Wayne Brady Will Play 'Aaron Burr' in Chicago's HAMILTON - 1/17/2017
Confirming earlier rumors, producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway In Chicago have announced five-time Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady will join the Chicago company of Hamilton as Aaron Burr for a limited engagement Tuesday, January 17 thru Sunday, April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.
Photos: First Look at Jason O'Connell in THE DORK KNIGHT at Abingdon - 1/17/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company kicks off 2017 with a limited engagement of THE DORK KNIGHT, a new play written and performed by Jason O'Connell (star of Bedlam's recent Off-Broadway hit Sense and Sensibility) about his complicated relationship with the Caped Crusader. Performances run through January 29, as part of Abingdon's new Second Stage Series featuring immediate and immersive new works. Artistic Director Tony Speciale is set to direct, with the official press opening scheduled for January 17. BroadwayWorld has a first look at O'Connell onstage below!
Billy Porter Hosts A.R.T./New York Theatres Ribbon Cutting - 1/18/2017
The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, New York City's leading service and advocacy organization for nonprofit theatre, today announced that Tony Award-winning actor Billy Porter will host the official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the A.R.T./NEW YORK THEATRES on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 beginning at 10:30am and located at 502 West 53rd Street.
St. Louis Actors' Studio's LaBUTE THEATRE FESTIVAL Returns to 59E59 Theaters - 1/18/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome the return of St. Louis Actors' Studio with their acclaimed LaBUTE NEW THEATER FESTIVAL, an evening of one-act plays featuring the NYC premieres of short plays by Neil LaBute, Gabe McKinley, CaRy Pepper, and Adam Seidel.
The Broken Planetarium Stages Folk Opera FG 17 ATLANTIS at FERTILE GROUND 2017 - 1/18/2017
From the creators of last year's Frankenstein: A Cabaret, The Broken Planetarium presents a new imaginative folk opera based on the myth of Atlantis for Fertile Ground 2017.
Molly Pope Brings A STAR IS BORN Back to Feinstein's/54 Below - 1/18/2017
A STAR IS BORN - presented live by award-winning cabarettist Molly Pope - will return to Feinstein's/54 Below for a one-night-only encore performance on Wednesday, January 18 at 9:30 PM.
SHE HAS A NAME to Debut January 18 in Limited Run at The Elektra Theatre - 1/18/2017
SHE HAS A NAME to Debut January 18 in Limited Run at The Elektra Theatre - 1/18/2017
Matthew Spangler's Multimedia Work ALBATROSS Set for 59E59 - 1/19/2017
59E59 Theaters will host the New York premiere of ALBATROSS by Matthew Spangler and Benjamin Evett and directed by Rick Lombardo. Produced by The Poets' Theatre, Inc. (Arlington, MA) and Michael Seiden, ALBATROSS begins performances on Thursday, January 12 for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 12. Press opening is Thursday, January 19 at 7:15 PM.
New Plays by LaBute & More on Tap for La MaMa's AdA - 1/19/2017
New plays by Neil LaBute, Marta Buchaca and Marco Calvani - leading writers/directors representing contemporary voices in drama in the U.S., Spain and Italy, respectively - will be given their U.S. debuts in the 3rd edition of the ambitious, provocative series of one-act plays, AdA: AUTHOR DIRECTING AUTHOR, running Off-Broadway at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 E. 4 St. NYC) with previews starting January 19, 2017 prior to opening January 23. Ada: AUTHOR DIRECTING AUTHOR is a unique evening of theater: the three playwrights direct one another's work.
Stages Across the Country Launch THE SANCTUARY PROJECT - 1/19/2017
On January 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in each time zone across the country, members of the theater community - from Broadway to regional theaters to high schools and colleges and community theaters - will come together to launch The Sanctuary Project.
Ramey & Dannis Star in Seven Deadly Sins Operetta at HERE - 1/19/2017
2016 New York Innovative Theatre Award-nominated composer/lyricist team Christian De Gré and Joseph Reese Anderson (FATTY FATTY NO FRIENDS and WHISKEY PANTS: THE MAYOR OF WILLIAMSBURG) once again team up with Mind the Art Entertainment to present the world premiere of JACK OF HEARTS, MASTER OF NONE, a modern operetta about a chronic gambler and the seven women who shaped his life.
'Ghostlight Project' Will Light the Way at U.S. Stages; Details for This Month! - 1/19/2017
THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT (previously announced as 'The Sanctuary Project') will bring the theatre community together from coast to coast on January 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in each time zone to light a light and make a pledge. Inspired by the theatrical tradition of keeping a 'ghost light' on in a darkened theater, we create light for the challenging times ahead.
DVR Alert: Idina Menzel Discusses Lifetime's BEACHES on 'Today' - 1/19/2017
BWW has learned that on Thursday, January 19th, Idina Menzel will appear during the 10 am hour of NBC's TODAY to discuss her starring role in the Lifetime original movie BEACHES.
DVR Alert: Idina Menzel to Appear Tonight on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE - 1/19/2017
BWW has learned that on Thursday, January 19th, Idina Menzel will appear during the 10 am hour of NBC's TODAY to discuss her starring role in the Lifetime original movie BEACHES.
BWW has learned that on Thursday, January 19th, Idina Menzel will appear during the 10 am hour of NBC's TODAY to discuss her starring role in the Lifetime original movie BEACHES.
MTF Presents Developmental Run of THE DISAPPEARING MAN Folk Opera - 1/19/2017
Musical Theatre Factory, under the direction of Artistic Director, Shakina Nayfack, has announced that it will present four developmental presentations of THE DISAPPEARING MAN, a new folk opera with book, music and lyrics by Jahn Sood, direction by West Hyler and musical direction by Max Mamon, January 19th at 2pm and 7pm and January 21st at 3pm and 8pm at the Robert Moss Theater, 440 Lafayette Street, 3rd floor.
Joanna Gleason and More Lead New Works at Westport Country Playhouse - 1/19/2017
Westport Country Playhouse continues its commitment to developing new plays and musicals with its New Works Initiative set for January and February.
Clubbed Thumb Names 2016-17 Early-Career Directing Fellows - 1/20/2017
Five-time Obie Award-winning theater company Clubbed Thumb has announced their second cohort of early-career directing fellows.
TADA! Youth Theater Launches Time-Inspired 32nd Season - 1/20/2017
The Drama Desk award-winning TADA! Youth Theater is celebrating its 32nd year of original musical productions for family audiences.
Buckley, Mueller, O'Donnell, Mitchell & More Set for STAND UP, SING OUT! - 1/20/2017
Tickets are now on sale for Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!, the first of a monthly benefit concert series with Broadway, TV, film and recording stars that will debut at The Town Hall on Friday, January 20, 2017, at 3:00pm.
Off-Broadway's A DOG STORY Musical Cast Recording Released - 1/20/2017
Broadway Records has announced that A Dog Story (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Time Travel Adventure THE HISTORY MYSTERY Begins at TADA! - 1/20/2017
Opening on Inauguration Day and closing on President's Day, TADA!'s winter original musical is starting a very important conversation with family audiences. Originally written in 1995, The History Mystery book was rewritten after the 2016 election. The History Mystery touches on women's rights, civil rights, and freedoms this country was founded on.
Molly Pope, Alison Fraser & More Set for SANCTUARY Inaugural Ball - 1/20/2017
SANCTUARY, a home for feminist/queer/minority theatre, will take up residence at HERE beginning on Inauguration Day, January 20th as part of the Sublet Series.
Chilina Kennedy & More Perform Clinton Speeches in Concert Film - 1/20/2017
A selection of the brightest stars of classical music and Broadway will participate in a filmed concert performance of two of Hillary Clinton's watershed speeches, both of which have been set to music by the composer and conductor Glen Roven.
Kuhn, Fontana, Luker & More Tapped for 92Y's LYRICS & LYRICISTS Season - 1/21/2017
92Y announces casting for Lyrics & Lyricists new season. Having garnered audience and critical acclaim, the country's premier American Songbook series begins 2017 with Judy Kuhn, Santino Fontana, Rebecca Luker, Christiane Noll and Lauren Worsham among the performers.
Travel to 1943 China in INCIDENT AT HIDDEN TEMPLE at Pan Asian Rep - 1/21/2017
Tisa Chang, Founding Artistic Producing Director of Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, announces its 40th Milestone Season in 2017 with the commissioned World Premiere of INCIDENT AT HIDDEN TEMPLE, which will run from January 21 - February 12, 2017 at the Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row in New York City (410 W. 42nd Street). The official opening will be on Thursday January 26 at 7:30PM.
THE VIDEO GAMES, Extends Off-Broadway - 1/21/2017