Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune to Join Forces on Tour in 'TWO FOR THE ROAD'; Dates Announced!

Chita Rivera & Tommy Tune have announced their Fall 2017 and early 2018 concert dates for CHITA & TUNE - Two For The Road.

Fans of the iconic duo will now have the opportunity of seeing these acclaimed performers in New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, New York, Florida, Arizona and California beginning September 16.

Aptly titled, CHITA & TUNE - Two For The Road is a unique concert event that pairs two of Broadway's most revered legends. Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune collectively have won 12 Tony Awards and this iconic Broadway coupling is guaranteed to razzle dazzle audiences everywhere.

"I am thrilled to be joining my dear friend, the incomparable Tommy Tune on this concert tour" said Ms. Rivera. "When we performed together in my benefit concert for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in 2013, we knew then that we had something special."

Tommy Tune says, "I love Chita Rivera. This is a dream come true!"

Current 2017 tour dates*:

September 16 - Enlow Hall/Kean University, Union, NJ - 7:30 PM

September 17 - Enlow Hall/Kean University, Union, NJ - 3:00 PM

September 19 - Kristen Chenoweth Theatre, Broken Arrow, OK - 7:30 PM

September 22 - Eisemann Center, Richardson, TX - 8:00 PM

September 23 - The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston Island, TX - 8:00 PM

October 8 - Queensboro Performing Arts Center, Queens, NY - 3:00 PM

2018 tour dates*:

January 17 - Van Wezel PAC, Sarasota, FL - 8:00 PM

January 19 - Parker Playhouse, Ft. Lauderdale, FL - 8:00 PM

January 25 - McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA - 8:00 PM

January 26 - Arizona Music Festival, Scottsdale, AZ - 7:30 PM

January 27 - Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine, CA - 8:00 PM

March 24 - Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ - 8:00 PM

Additional tour dates to be announced.

*Please note tour schedule subject to change. Check with local venues to purchase tickets.

Chita Rivera has won two Tony Awards as Best Leading Actress in a Musical and received eight additional Tony nominations for an exceptional 10 Tony nominations. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), The Visit and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. She was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Barack Obama. In 2002 she received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor becoming the first Hispanic woman ever chosen to receive this award.

Tommy Tune has enchanted audiences for decades with his charisma, vision, and innovation. He has been honored with 10 Tony Awards recognizing him as an outstanding performer, choreographer, and director: Best Actor in a Musical for My One and Only, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Seesaw, Best Choreography for A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, My One and Only, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies, and Best Direction of a Musical for Nine, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies. In 2015 he was the recipient of the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Photos by Joseph Sinnott/THIRTEEN Productions LLC, Peter Glebo

