Cast of FALSETTOS Revival Excited To Reunite During Tonys Season

The cast of FALSETTOS on Broadway are excited to reunite during Tonys season following nominations this morning for Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, and Brandon Uranowitz. The production is set to be broadcast on Live from Lincoln Centre later this year on PBS.

"I really love that the four of us get to spend the next month together..." Christian Borle told BroadwayWorld this morning. "That was actually the best part of the morning- hearing Brandon, Andrew, and Stephanie's names called. I love them so much. The love is real. And now I've got this other candy-coated show that I get to go and be with today! I'm just thrilled."

"It means so much, especially since Stephanie J. Block, Christian, and Brandon were all recognized! It is so exciting when a show that has since closed still has the honor to be recognized and remembered by the Tony Voters..." said Andrew Rannells. "It is so thrilling and I am so proud and miss it."

Brandon Uranowitz said "The fact that all of us got nominated is just the icing and the cherry, and everything! It's all of the extras on the cake. It means so much to all of us. I think we would have been sad to see some not included, but to see all of our work recognized is so validating and lovely. I'm so excited to spend the next month with them. We miss each other!"

"What we created we did as a family and it is so wonderful that it was recognized..." notes Block. "Mama hasn't worked in a while, so I have to audition today so that I can pay the bills! That's how I'll be celebrating today. I've been blessed today already, so may it continue!"

The 2016 FALSETTOS revival was directed by James Lapine. The production had choreography by Spencer Liff, sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Jennifer Caprio, lighting by Jeff Croiter, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and musical direction by Vadim Feichtner, conducting Michael Starobin's original orchestrations.

