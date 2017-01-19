CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! Adds Additional Performers to Star-Studded Line-Up

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! today announced the full cast of artists and creators who will perform at the first concert of the monthly series, taking place tomorrow, January 20th, at The Town Hall in New York City at 3:00pm EST.

The sold-out show - created and produced by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley - will feature performances and appearances by Betty Buckley, Michelle Collins, Lilla Crawford, Brian d'Arcy James, Sharon Gless, Judy Gold, Richard Kind, Judy Kuhn, Anika Larsen, Liz Larsen, Caissie Levy, Beth Malone, Carrie Manolakos, Stephanie Mills, Jessie Mueller, Kate Mulgrew, Julia Murney, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Piper Perabo, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Caroline Rhea, Alice Ripley, Chita Rivera, Shayna Steele, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ben Vereen, LiLlias White, Betsy Wolfe and more.

For those who cannot attend, concerts of the monthly series will be live streamed on http://www.concert4america2017.org/. The broadcast will be directed by Emmy Award winner Debbie Miller.

Proceeds benefit several national organizations working to protect human rights, including the NAACP, Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, NAACP, and Sierra Club Foundation. Cornell William Brooks, President and CEO of the NAACP, will attend the concert and be a featured speaker as part of Friday's program.

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley in association with Your Kids, Our Kids with the support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Additional concert locations for the Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! series will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.concert4america2017.org and follow @Concert4America on Twitter and Instagram and on Facebook at Facebook.com/ConcertForAmerica.

Related Articles